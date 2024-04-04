Jerusalem Arabs, sworn to ISIS, planned Teddy Stadium attack

Three men in their 20s were guided by another in his 50s.

Four Arabs from eastern Jerusalem who had sworn allegiance to ISIS, two of whom planned to attack a police station near the city’s Teddy Stadium, were indicted on Thursday.

Jerusalem’s Central Police Unit and the Israel Security Agency (Shin Bet) said three of the suspects, in their 20s, were arrested about a month ago.

They had teamed up with a fourth man in his 50s, who guided them and convinced them to go for terrorist training abroad, the security agencies said.

Also on Thursday, the Shin Bet arrested a terrorist squad made up of Arabs from Samaria, the Negev and central Israel.

They planned an attack against National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir, IDF bases, Ben-Gurion Airport and government offices in Jerusalem, the agency said. They also hoped to kidnap IDF soldiers.

Jerusalem, Israel – Aug. 03, 2023. Teddy Stadium before a second qualifying round match of the Conference League between Beitar Jerusalem and PAOK FC. (source: Shutterstock)

Eleven suspects were arrested: four from the Bedouin city of Rahat in the Negev, one from Lod, another from Ma’ale Iron in the Haifa region, and others from Tulkarem and Jenin in Samaria, also known as the northern West Bank.

On March 4, Israeli security personnel arrested four Palestinians planning Islamic State-inspired terrorist attacks against troops in Judea and Samaria.

On Jan. 22, security forces thwarted an Islamic State-inspired attack that was to be carried out near the Knesset.

In December, security forces last month arrested two Palestinians planning Islamic State-inspired terrorist attacks in Jerusalem.

The two were influenced by ISIS content online and on Telegram, including graphic videos of killings around the world.

In January, ISIS spokesman Abu Huthaifa al-Ansari called on supporters around the world to attack Jews and avenge the killing by the Israel Defense Forces of Hamas terrorists in the Gaza Strip.