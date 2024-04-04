Subscribe
Study The Bible
ISRAEL IS AT WAR

Hamas chief reiterates demand for permanent truce, IDF withdrawal

Those who seek my life lay traps; those who wish me harm speak malice; they utter deceit all the time.

Psalms

38:

13

(the israel bible)

JNS

April 4, 2024

2 min read

Jerusalem has described the terror group’s positions as “delusional.”

Hamas will not budge on its demands for a permanent ceasefire and a full IDF withdrawal from the Gaza Strip as part of any hostage agreement, according to the Palestinian terror group’s leader in exile.

Ismail Haniyeh, who is based in Doha under the protection of the Qatari government, commented in a televised speech ahead of “Quds Day” on Friday that Hamas would not change its conditions for deal, which Jerusalem has described as “delusional” and a nonstarter.

“We are committed to our demands: the permanent ceasefire, comprehensive and complete withdrawal of the enemy out of the Gaza Strip, the return of all displaced people to their homes, allowing all aid needed for our people in Gaza, rebuilding the Strip, lifting the blockade and achieving an honorable prisoner exchange deal,” said Haniyeh.

Hamas political bureau head Ismail Haniyeh, June 19, 2022. Source: Hamas.ps/ar. (source: JNS)

An Israeli delegation was in Cairo earlier this week for another round of talks on securing an agreement, but a Palestinian official told Reuters that there were no indications of a breakthrough in the negotiations.

In Doha, Qatari Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani said on Wednesday that talks have stalled over the Hamas demand that Gazans be allowed to return to northern Gaza, which Israeli forces evacuated earlier in the war.

Another obstacle to achieving a deal is the Hamas demand that terrorists with life sentences for murdering Israelis be released from prison, he said.

