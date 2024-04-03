Four police officers injured in terror ramming in Israel

The terrorist, identified as a 26-year-old resident of the Arab Israeli town of Tira, was shot dead.

Four Israel Police officers were injured overnight Tuesday in a vehicular assault close to the Kochav Yair Junction in central Israel.

Magen David Adom emergency medics treated the victims on the scene, one of whom was seriously hurt. Another was moderately wounded and the other two sustained light wounds.

The officers had been operating a makeshift checkpoint geared towards catching car thieves, according to police.

The terrorist, identified as a 26-year-old resident of the adjacent Arab Israeli town of Tira, then drove to the nearby Eliyahu Crossing that leads to Judea and Samaria.

He attempted to stab security guards there, who responded by fatally shooting him.

On Sunday, an Israel Defense Forces officer was wounded in a stabbing at Beersheva’s central bus station.

Magen David Adom medics treated the victim, a man in his 20s, for moderate wounds. He was evacuated to Soroka Medical Center in good condition.

The terrorist was shot and killed by another Israeli soldier who was on the scene, according to the military.

On March 14, a terrorist killed Israeli soldier Uri Moyal in a stabbing attack at a gas station near Beit Kama in the northern Negev.

The Israel Security Agency later identified the terrorist as Fadi Abu Latif, 22, originally from the Gaza Strip.

A resident of Rahat, Abu Latif lived in the Strip until he was 18. He was granted Israeli citizenship in 2019.