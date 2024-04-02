Subscribe
Study The Bible
ISRAEL IS AT WAR

The Israeli flag in the heart of Tehran: “The Iranian people are ready to overthrow the regime.”

Am the same who says of Cyrus, “He is My shepherd; He shall fulfill all My purposes! He shall say of Yerushalayim, ‘She shall be rebuilt,' And to the Temple: ‘You shall be founded again.'” Daniel 44:28

Isaiah

44:

28

(the israel bible)

Staff Writer

Staff Writer

April 2, 2024

< 1 minute

Precisely when the conflict between Israel and Iran is intensifying on all fronts, recently voices have been repeatedly raised in Iran expressing support for Israel and calling for the overthrow of the Iranian regime.

Last night, a rare event occurred when the Israeli flag was hung in the heart of Tehran. The flag was hung on the highway bridge in Azadi Square, where the Azadi Tower, the city’s symbol, is located. 

This is an expression of support for the Iranian opposition activist Heid Beheshti, who spoke at the weekend at a special conference of the Middle East Forum in the US Congress. 

At the conference, Beheshti called on the US to act to overthrow the Iranian regime and said that “90% of the Iranian people are against the regime. As soon as the Americans and their allies harm the Iranian regime, the people of Iran will rise up and finish the job.” 

The Israeli flag was hung near the visit of one of the leaders of Hamas, Ismail Haniyeh, who came to Tehran to promote cooperation with the Iranian government against the State of Israel.

Following the hanging of the Israeli flag, Beheshti wrote that “despite all the propaganda of the Islamic Republic regime, the people of Iran continue to risk their lives and show their support for Israel.”

According to him, this is “another sign that the Iranian people are ready to overthrow the regime and sends the message to Israel and the West: give us the support we need to end this regime.”

Share this article

Related articles

Iranian Opposition Leader tells Congress: “If we don’t hit Iran soon, it will go nuclear, and then it will be too late”, Blames Biden

Staff Writer

Staff Writer

PLO flag flies at Tomb of Esther and Mordechai in Iran

JNS

JNS

Repeating History: Appoints Iran as Chair of Global Disarmament…On Purim

Adam Eliyahu Berkowitz

Adam Eliyahu Berkowitz

Donate today to support Israel’s needy

$10

$25

$50

$100

$250

CUSTOM AMOUNT

Follow Us

Youtube Instagram
Study the Bible
Donate to israel365
Youtube
Study the Bible
Donate to israel365

© ISRAEL365NEWS 2024 Privacy Policy

Study the Bible
Donate to israel365

Subscribe

Prophecy from the Bible is revealing itself as we speak. Israel365 News is the only media outlet reporting on it.

Sign up to our free daily newsletter today to get all the most important stories directly to your inbox. See how the latest updates in Jerusalem and the world are connected to the prophecies we read in the Bible. .