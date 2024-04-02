The Israeli flag in the heart of Tehran: “The Iranian people are ready to overthrow the regime.”

Precisely when the conflict between Israel and Iran is intensifying on all fronts, recently voices have been repeatedly raised in Iran expressing support for Israel and calling for the overthrow of the Iranian regime.

Last night, a rare event occurred when the Israeli flag was hung in the heart of Tehran. The flag was hung on the highway bridge in Azadi Square, where the Azadi Tower, the city’s symbol, is located.

This is an expression of support for the Iranian opposition activist Heid Beheshti, who spoke at the weekend at a special conference of the Middle East Forum in the US Congress.

At the conference, Beheshti called on the US to act to overthrow the Iranian regime and said that “90% of the Iranian people are against the regime. As soon as the Americans and their allies harm the Iranian regime, the people of Iran will rise up and finish the job.”

Whoa! Pro-Israeli demonstration in Teheran, Iran. What courage! https://t.co/7O8sbw7DV0 — Marc Zell (@GOPIsrael) April 2, 2024

The Israeli flag was hung near the visit of one of the leaders of Hamas, Ismail Haniyeh, who came to Tehran to promote cooperation with the Iranian government against the State of Israel.

Following the hanging of the Israeli flag, Beheshti wrote that “despite all the propaganda of the Islamic Republic regime, the people of Iran continue to risk their lives and show their support for Israel.”

According to him, this is “another sign that the Iranian people are ready to overthrow the regime and sends the message to Israel and the West: give us the support we need to end this regime.”