Poll: US pressure on Israel backfiring with American voters opposing effort to push Israel into peace deal

Upon learning of the Palestinian Authority’s alignment with Hamas, 30% of Democratic voters stop supporting a peace deal.

Gideon300—the premiere public affairs agency fueling the success of organizations advocating for truth and human freedom, partnering with RMG Research, founded by Scott Rasmussen, one of the world’s leading public opinion pollsters—is releasing the results of a national survey. The results were from a survey of 1,000 likely general election voters nationwide and was conducted March 11-12.

“This data reveals that voters are squarely opposed to any proposal that would force Israel to make a deal with terrorists, or those who support terror,” said Matthew Faraci, President of Gideon300. “At the beginning of this survey, a slim majority favored the U.S. brokering a deal involving the Palestinian Authority. However, after learning about the PA’s alignment with Hamas, voters dramatically switched their opinion, and—in the end—a strong majority across all parties opposed such a deal.

“The biggest seismic shift is among Democrats—who swung a stunning 30 points—but there is also significant movement with Independents and Republicans. Elected representatives in both parties should look past the noise and pay close attention to data revealing where the public really is on this issue.”

Empty chairs in the northern Israeli city of Tzfat show pictures of civilians being held hostage by Hamas terrorists in the Gaza Strip, Nov. 14, 2023. Photo by David Cohen/Flash90.

All interviews were conducted online; survey invitations were distributed randomly within predetermined geographic units. These units were structured to correlate with actual voter turnout in the general election. This poll of 1,000 general election voters has an accuracy of +/- 3.1% at a 95% confidence interval. The complete link to the data can be found here.

KEY INSIGHT: 55 Percent of American Voters Initially Favor the U.S. Encouraging Israel to Make a Peace Deal with the Palestinian Authority:

● 27 percent strongly favor

● 28 percent somewhat favor

● 13 percent somewhat oppose

● 10 percent strongly oppose

● 22 percent are not sure

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken meets with Palestinian Authority leader Mahmoud Abbas in Amman, Jordan, Oct. 13, 2023. Photo by Chuck Kennedy/U.S. State Department. (source: JNS)

KEY INSIGHT: Less Than a Third of American Voters Still Favor Peace Deal Between Israel and Palestinian Authority After Learning That the PA Wants to Form a Unity Government With Hamas (Including Cabinet Positions for Hamas), Pay Hamas Terrorists, and That 82% of PA Supporters Approve of the October 7th Terrorist Attacks by Hamas:

● 10 percent strongly favor

● 20 percent somewhat favor

● 21 percent somewhat oppose

● 25 percent strongly oppose

● 24 percent are not sure

U.S. President Joe Biden meets with Palestinian Authority leader Mahmoud Abbas in Bethlehem on July 15, 2022. Credit: Courtesy of ©C-SPAN. (source: JNS)

KEY INSIGHT: Majority of Voters Say That the Palestinian Authority and Hamas are Part of the Same Terror Cartel in Light of the Palestinian Authority Wanting to Form a Unity Government With Hamas (Including Cabinet Positions for Hamas), Paying Hamas Terrorists, and That 82% of PA Supporters Approve of the October 7th Terrorist Attacks by Hamas:

● 56 percent say PA’s actions make them part of the same terror cartel as Hamas.

● 17 percent say PA actions do not make them part of the same terror cartel as Hamas.

● 27 percent are not sure.

Palestinian Authority chief Mahmoud Abbas (left) with newly appointed P.A. Prime Minister Mohammad Mustafa, March 14, 2024. Source: Wafa news agency.

KEY INSIGHT: Democratic Voters See Biggest Swing Towards Negative Sentiment Towards Peace Deal After Learning Palestinian Authority’s Association With Hamas Including Plans to Form a Unity Government With Hamas:

● 43 percent of Democratic voters still supported a peace deal between Israel and the Palestinian Authority after learning about PA’s association with Hamas including plans to form a unity government with Hamas, down from 73 percent of initial support.

● 28 percent of Independent voters still supported a peace deal between Israel and the Palestinian Authority after learning about PA’s association with Hamas including plans to form a unity government with Hamas, down from 47 percent of initial support.

● 19 percent of Republican voters still supported a peace deal between Israel and the Palestinian Authority after learning about PA’s association with Hamas including plans to form a unity government with Hamas, down from 38 percent of initial support.

About GIDEON300—Gideon300 is the premiere public affairs agency fueling thesuccess of organizations advocating for truth and human freedom. About Scott Rassmussen/RMG Research —Scott Rasmussen has long been recognized as one of the world’s leading public opinion pollsters and top political analysts. Scott founded RMG Research, a political polling firm focused on asking the right questions and properly interpreting the results through RMG’s CounterPolling™ technique, providing a richer understanding of public attitudes and understanding of key issues.