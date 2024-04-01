Three Israelis wounded in Gan Yavne terror stabbing

Security forces responding to the attack shot and killed the terrorist, who was identified as a 19-year-old Palestinian.

Three men were seriously wounded on Sunday night in a terror attack at a mall in the southern city of Gan Yavne.

Magen David Adom medics treated the victims, ages 25, 20 and 17, for multiple stab wounds before evacuating them to Assuta Hospital in Ashdod.

The two adult victims, who suffered serious head wounds, were transferred from Assuta to Ichilov Hospital in Tel Aviv and Beilinson Hospital Petah Tikva, and were scheduled to undergo neurosurgery. The remaining victim, who was in moderate and stable condition, was scheduled for surgery at Assuta in the morning.

תיעוד – שוטר מנטרל את המחבל שביצע את פיגוע הדקירה בגן יבנה



מפכ"ל המשטרה, השר לביטחון לאומי ומפקד מחוז דרום בזירת הפיגוע עם השוטר והפקח שאיתרו ונטרלו את המחבל, תושב יו"ש ללא אישורי שהייה >>> pic.twitter.com/Q17wbER0mc — משטרת ישראל (@IL_police) April 1, 2024

Security forces responding to the attack shot and killed the terrorist, who was identified as a 19-year-old Palestinian from Dura, located near Hebron in Judea.

Police said the terrorist had entered Israel illegally via a hole in the security fence, and authorities were probing whether he was employed illegally at the mall.

Israeli National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir visited the scene of the attack and urged civilians to arm themselves.

“We’re at war, and the enemy has additional motivation to harm us,” he said.

Hamas praised the “heroic operation” and urged Palestinians to “escalate” terror attacks on Israelis.

The attack came after an Israel Defense Forces officer was moderately wounded on Sunday morning in a stabbing at Beersheva’s central bus station.

The terrorist was shot and killed by another Israeli soldier who was on the scene, according to the military.

Hebrew-language media identified the attacker as Naji Abu Freh, 28, a resident of the nearby Bedouin city of Rahat.