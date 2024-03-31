Subscribe
Study The Bible
ISRAEL IS AT WAR

IDF officer wounded in Beersheva terror attack

Six things Hashem hates; Seven are an abomination to Him:A haughty bearing, A lying tongue, Hands that shed innocent blood,

Proverbs

6:

16

(the israel bible)

JNS

JNS

March 31, 2024

< 1 minute

An Israel Defense Forces officer was wounded on Sunday morning in a stabbing at Beersheva’s central bus station.

Magen David Adom medics treated the victim, a man in his 20s, for moderate wounds. He was evacuated to Soroka Medical Center in good condition.

The terrorist was shot and killed by another Israeli soldier who was on the scene, according to police.

Hebrew-language media reported the terrorist was a resident of the Bedouin city of Rahat.

Earlier this month, a terrorist killed Israeli soldier Uri Moyal in a stabbing attack at a gas station near Beit Kama in the northern Negev.

The Israel Security Agency later identified the terrorist as Fadi Abu Latif, 22, originally from the Gaza Strip.

A resident of Rahat, Abu Latif lived in the Strip until the age of 18. He was granted Israeli citizenship in 2019.

Share this article

Related articles

Sovereignty Movement calls for annexing Jordan Valley as solution to terrorism

Adam Eliyahu Berkowitz

Adam Eliyahu Berkowitz

Three Israelis were wounded on Thursday morning in a terrorist attack in the Jordan Valley

JNS

JNS

Six Israelis wounded, one IDF killed in shootout with terrorist in Samaria

JNS

JNS

Donate today to support Israel’s needy

$10

$25

$50

$100

$250

CUSTOM AMOUNT

Follow Us

Youtube Instagram
Study the Bible
Donate to israel365
Youtube
Study the Bible
Donate to israel365

© ISRAEL365NEWS 2024 Privacy Policy

Study the Bible
Donate to israel365

Subscribe

Prophecy from the Bible is revealing itself as we speak. Israel365 News is the only media outlet reporting on it.

Sign up to our free daily newsletter today to get all the most important stories directly to your inbox. See how the latest updates in Jerusalem and the world are connected to the prophecies we read in the Bible. .