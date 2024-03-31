IDF officer wounded in Beersheva terror attack

An Israel Defense Forces officer was wounded on Sunday morning in a stabbing at Beersheva’s central bus station.

Magen David Adom medics treated the victim, a man in his 20s, for moderate wounds. He was evacuated to Soroka Medical Center in good condition.

The terrorist was shot and killed by another Israeli soldier who was on the scene, according to police.

Hebrew-language media reported the terrorist was a resident of the Bedouin city of Rahat.

Earlier this month, a terrorist killed Israeli soldier Uri Moyal in a stabbing attack at a gas station near Beit Kama in the northern Negev.

The Israel Security Agency later identified the terrorist as Fadi Abu Latif, 22, originally from the Gaza Strip.

A resident of Rahat, Abu Latif lived in the Strip until the age of 18. He was granted Israeli citizenship in 2019.