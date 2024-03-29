Sovereignty Movement calls for annexing Jordan Valley as solution to terrorism

After a Palestinian attack on a school bus on Thursday, the Sovereignty Movement released a statement calling for the Israeli government to annex the Jordan Valley as a solution to deadly terrorism.

At least one Palestinian terrorist opened fire on two bulletproof school buses and at least two cars as they traveled on a section of Route 90, passing through the Arab town of al-Auja. Two men traveling in a car and were wounded.

Images reportedly from a bus that came under fire in the attack on the Route 90 highway.



Images reportedly from a bus that came under fire in the attack on the Route 90 highway. Medics say they have received reports of two people possibly lightly hurt.

A 30-year-old man was in moderate to serious condition as a result of the attack and another man was shot and lightly hurt.

In the second car, a 13-year-old boy hit by glass shards was said to be in good condition.

Route 90 is the main north-south artery in the Jordan Valley.

תיעוד הירי לעבר אוטובוס התלמידים בבקעה



צילום: לפי סעיף 27א׳

More footage of the bus that came under fire on the Route 90 highway.

One of the terrorists was photographed wearing military fatigues and carrying a long rifle, seeming to indicate that he may have been a member of the Palestinian security forces.

במדים ירוקים, חמוש בנשק ארוך: כך נראה המחבל שביצע הבוקר את פיגוע הירי בעוג׳ה בבקעת הירדן, ופצע שלושה ישראלים. המצוד אחריו נמשך

The terrorist escaped into the town and the IDF launched a manhunt.

The Sovereignty Movement released a statement calling for the annexation of the Jordan Valley.

“The Jordan Valley has become the Valley of Terror and a destination for weapons smuggling. We will not go back to the days of terror! We will settle the land and finally become the masters of our own country and act as a real nation should.”

Heads of the Land of Israel Lobby in the Knesset also responded to the terror attack, calling to promote Israeli Sovereignty over the Jordan Valley.

“The terror attack in the Jordan Valley was a painful reminder that the entire Land is a battlefront and that our enemies seek to harm us in every place in the Land.”

“The State of Israel should have applied its sovereignty over the Jordan Valley a long time ago. But after this morning’s terror attack, promoting Israeli sovereignty over the Jordan Valley will also be a clear statement to our enemies during the war: The Land of Israel, in its entirety, belongs to the People of Israel.”

In June, Lucy Dee and her two daughters, 20-year-old Maia and 15-year-old Rina, were murdered by a Palestinian terrorist as they drove through the Jordan Valley.