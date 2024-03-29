Subscribe
Joe Rogan accuses Israel of carrying out a “Holocaust”

JNS

JNS

March 29, 2024

< 1 minute

Addressing video footage on social media purporting to show Palestinians being killed by Israeli bombs, Joe Rogan told the millions who listen to his podcast “The Joe Rogan Experience” on Tuesday that Israel was committing genocide.

“If you can’t talk about that, if you can’t say that’s real, then you’re saying that genocide is okay as long as we’re doing it,” he said.

Then he brought the Holocaust into the discussion.

“You’re saying that from the perspective of someone who literally went through the Holocaust or your people, your tribe. You went through the Holocaust and now you’re willing to do it?” he said, apparently directing his statement at Israel.

Democratic Majority for Israel called the prominent podcaster’s statement “wholly false and dangerous.”

“Joe Rogan accuses Israel of genocide. Compares the war in Gaza to the Holocaust. He’s just plain wrong, and he really ought to have someone on his podcast who disagrees with him for some enlightening, informative conversation,” wrote Joe Walsh, a former Republican congressman from Illinois. “Instead of just tossing that ugly charge out there.”

Rogan’s podcast was ranked as Spotify’s most popular of 2023. He has 16.4 million subscribers on YouTube.

In February 2023, Rogan was criticized for saying, “The idea that Jewish people are not into money is ridiculous. That’s like saying Italians aren’t into pizza.”

