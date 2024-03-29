Subscribe
Study The Bible
ISRAEL IS AT WAR

Red Heifers get names

This is the ritual law that Hashem has commanded: Instruct B’nei Yisrael to bring you a red cow without blemish, in which there is no defect and on which no yoke has been laid.

Numbers

19:

2

(the israel bible)

Adam Eliyahu Berkowitz

Adam Eliyahu Berkowitz

March 29, 2024

2 min read

The Temple movement held a conference in ancient Shiloh on Wednesday concerning the red heifer. While the conference focused on the complex theoretical aspects of the esoteric Torah commandment to burn red heifers, the five crimson creatures who were the focus of the debate were off to the side, calmly chewing their cud.

The rare yet adorable bovines were not entirely ignored. The organizers took a few moments to bestow names on the two-year-old cows: Tikva (hope), Geula (redemption), Techiya (life-giving), Nechama (comfort), and Segula (virtue).

The conference brought together about 120 attendees to discuss issues related to reinstating the Biblical commandment of the red heifer. Attendees were treated to a viewing of five fully-grown red heifers that were brought from Texas in September 2022 as calves. The conference was held to coincide with Parsha Para, when the Torah portion concerning the mitzvah of the red heifer is read on Shabbat. Typically held in the second half of the month of Adar, the Torah reading is intended to reinforce the laws of ritual purity in time for the Jews to bring the Passover offering to the Temple in Jerusalem.

The conference took place as the subject of the red heifers went viral on the internet for entirely different reasons. Abu Obeida, the military spokesman for the Izz ad-Din Al-Qassam Brigades, the military wing of the Palestinian Hamas terrorist organization, made a televised appearance on the 100th day of the Israeli war on Gaza in which he claimed the attack was due to the efforts being made by the arrival in Israel of five red heifers. As the war progressed, foreign media focused on the red heifers. 

On March 5, CBS News posted an article and video by Chris Livesay. The video was full of blatant inaccuracies, which all had one thing in common: portraying Bible-Observant Jews as religious fanatics intent on murdering Palestinians and cleansing Israel of any Islamic presence.

It should be emphasized that performing the red heifer ceremony is unrelated to building the Temple. 

Share this article

Related articles

Pew finds its highest rate of belief that role of religion is waning in public life

JNS

JNS

An inexplicable wave of leprosy hits the southeastern US…just as prophecy predicted

Adam Eliyahu Berkowitz

Adam Eliyahu Berkowitz

The Great American Eclipse of 2024, Jonah and Nineveh: Connecting the Dots

Laura Densmore

Laura Densmore

Secular progressives are targeting God-fearing families with an anti-God agenda. Stand with Christians and Jews in defense of Biblical values!

$10

$25

$50

$100

$250

CUSTOM AMOUNT

Follow Us

Youtube Instagram
Study the Bible
Donate to israel365
Youtube
Study the Bible
Donate to israel365

© ISRAEL365NEWS 2024 Privacy Policy

Study the Bible
Donate to israel365

Subscribe

Prophecy from the Bible is revealing itself as we speak. Israel365 News is the only media outlet reporting on it.

Sign up to our free daily newsletter today to get all the most important stories directly to your inbox. See how the latest updates in Jerusalem and the world are connected to the prophecies we read in the Bible. .