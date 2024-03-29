Several reportedly killed in alleged IAF strike near Damascus

An unknown number of people were killed on Thursday in an airstrike near Damascus attributed to the Israeli Air Force, per local reports.

Sky News Arabia cited the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights as saying that “several” Syrians working with Hezbollah terrorists were killed and five were wounded in the strike on a building in the Sayyidah Zaynab area, about six miles south of the country’s capital.

A Syrian government military source told state media agency SANA that the alleged Israeli attack also resulted in “material losses.”

غارة جوية إسرائيلية تستهدف مزرعة للميليشيات الإيرانية على اطراف منطقة السيدة زينب جنوب #دمشق pic.twitter.com/UTkDdU2nBI — مهاب ناصر -Mohab Nasser (@Mohab_Nasser2) March 28, 2024

At least 12 Iranian Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps members, including a top commander, were killed in an airstrike on Syria overnight on Monday, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights reported on Tuesday.

The U.K.-based group said that the “unknown aerial bombardment” had targeted IRGC-affiliated militia sites in eastern Syria. Local Syrian media reported that the commander of IRGC-affiliated forces in the region—known as “Al-Haj Askar”—was seriously wounded in one of the strikes. Other reports indicated that he was killed.

Israel has allegedly struck hundreds of targets in Syria in recent years as part of an effort to prevent further Iranian military entrenchment in the country. Jerusalem rarely acknowledges such attacks.

On Feb. 4, Israeli military spokesman Rear Adm. Daniel Hagari revealed that the IAF has attacked more than 50 targets belonging to Hezbollah and other Iran-backed terrorist groups in Syria since the Oct. 7 Hamas terrorist attacks in southern Israel.