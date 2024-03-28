Subscribe
Study The Bible
ISRAEL IS AT WAR

IDF strike on Lebanon terror squad thwarted cross-border attack

I ground them fine as windswept dust; I trod them flat as dirt of the streets.

Psalms

18:

43

(the israel bible)

JNS

JNS

March 28, 2024

2 min read

Seven members of Al-Jama’a al-Islamiya were killed before they were able to carry out an attack in the Mount Dov area.

A terrorist squad eliminated by Israeli forces in Southern Lebanon on Tuesday night planned to cross the border and carry out an attack in the Mount Dov area, Channel 12 reported on Wednesday.

The seven terrorists killed in the al-Habria area were members of a Hezbollah “proxy” Sunni Islamist organization called Al-Jama’a al-Islamiya. The group has joined Hezbollah in fighting along the Israel-Lebanon border area in recent months.

Israel has evacuated tens of thousands of residents from northern communities due to near-daily drone, missile and rocket attacks by Hezbollah and other terrorist groups in Lebanon in the aftermath of Hamas’s Oct. 7 invasion of southern Israel.

In response to the ongoing attacks, Israel has targeted hundreds of sites in Lebanon and Syria associated with the Iranian terror proxy.

Israeli security forces survey the damage in Kiryat Shmona following a hit by a rocket from Lebanon, March 27, 2024. Photo by David Cohen/Flash90

In addition to the seven Al-Jama’a al-Islamiya members killed on Tuesday, five Hezbollah terrorists were killed in Israeli strikes in recent days, with the army saying it will continue to strike the terror group until it withdraws from the border area.

Al-Jama’a al-Islamiya’s military arm in Lebanon is considered an extension of the Muslim Brotherhood, of which Hamas is a branch of, and is called Al-Fajr.

“The degree of influence of Al-Jama’a Al-Islamiyya in Lebanon is admittedly relatively small, but the organization’s participation in the rocket fire at Israel signals the attempt to brand itself as someone who aligns itself with the ‘axis of resistance’ and tries to strengthen its position on the field,” according to Channel 12.

The Israeli Air Force has approved its training program for the current year with a focus on the northern front, according to the report.

Share this article

Related articles

Hezbollah threatens the Red Heifers

Adam Eliyahu Berkowitz

Adam Eliyahu Berkowitz

Most Israelis support confrontation with Hezbollah

JNS

JNS

Hezbollah launches 100-rocket barrage at northern Israel

JNS

JNS

Donate today to support Israel’s needy

$10

$25

$50

$100

$250

CUSTOM AMOUNT

Follow Us

Youtube Instagram
Study the Bible
Donate to israel365
Youtube
Study the Bible
Donate to israel365

© ISRAEL365NEWS 2024 Privacy Policy

Study the Bible
Donate to israel365

Subscribe

Prophecy from the Bible is revealing itself as we speak. Israel365 News is the only media outlet reporting on it.

Sign up to our free daily newsletter today to get all the most important stories directly to your inbox. See how the latest updates in Jerusalem and the world are connected to the prophecies we read in the Bible. .