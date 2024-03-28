IDF strike on Lebanon terror squad thwarted cross-border attack

Seven members of Al-Jama’a al-Islamiya were killed before they were able to carry out an attack in the Mount Dov area.

A terrorist squad eliminated by Israeli forces in Southern Lebanon on Tuesday night planned to cross the border and carry out an attack in the Mount Dov area, Channel 12 reported on Wednesday.

The seven terrorists killed in the al-Habria area were members of a Hezbollah “proxy” Sunni Islamist organization called Al-Jama’a al-Islamiya. The group has joined Hezbollah in fighting along the Israel-Lebanon border area in recent months.

Israel has evacuated tens of thousands of residents from northern communities due to near-daily drone, missile and rocket attacks by Hezbollah and other terrorist groups in Lebanon in the aftermath of Hamas’s Oct. 7 invasion of southern Israel.

In response to the ongoing attacks, Israel has targeted hundreds of sites in Lebanon and Syria associated with the Iranian terror proxy.

Israeli security forces survey the damage in Kiryat Shmona following a hit by a rocket from Lebanon, March 27, 2024. Photo by David Cohen/Flash90

In addition to the seven Al-Jama’a al-Islamiya members killed on Tuesday, five Hezbollah terrorists were killed in Israeli strikes in recent days, with the army saying it will continue to strike the terror group until it withdraws from the border area.

Al-Jama’a al-Islamiya’s military arm in Lebanon is considered an extension of the Muslim Brotherhood, of which Hamas is a branch of, and is called Al-Fajr.

“The degree of influence of Al-Jama’a Al-Islamiyya in Lebanon is admittedly relatively small, but the organization’s participation in the rocket fire at Israel signals the attempt to brand itself as someone who aligns itself with the ‘axis of resistance’ and tries to strengthen its position on the field,” according to Channel 12.

The Israeli Air Force has approved its training program for the current year with a focus on the northern front, according to the report.