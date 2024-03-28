Subscribe
Study The Bible
ISRAEL IS AT WAR

Three Israelis were wounded on Thursday morning in a terrorist attack in the Jordan Valley

Have mercy on me, O Hashem, for men persecute me; all day long my adversary oppresses me.

Psalms

56:

2

(the israel bible)

JNS

JNS

March 28, 2024

2 min read

A Palestinian gunman opened fire on a school bus and several cars on Route 90.

A Palestinian gunman opened fire on a school bus and several cars traveling along Route 90, near Al-Auja, which lies just north of Jericho.

The terrorist reportedly ambushed passing vehicles from the side of the road, firing at them from a standing position and then immediately fleeing the scene, according to eyewitnesses cited by local media.

The terrorist was reportedly masked and wearing clothing resembling an IDF uniform.

Israeli forces launched a manhunt for the perpetrator.

Magen David Adom emergency medics treated a 30-year-old man with moderate gunshot wounds and another man in his 20s who was lightly injured. A 13-year-old boy was also lightly injured by glass shards.

The two adult victims were evacuated to Jerusalem’s Hadassah-Ein Kerem Medical Center while the teen was being treated at Shaare Zedek Medical Center in the capital.

Victims of a Palestinian terror shooting arrive at Jerusalem’s Hadassah-Ein Kerem Medical Center, March 28, 2024. Photo by Chaim Goldberg/Flash90.

“We must defeat the enemy while deepening our roots in the land of our forefathers. Precisely now is the time to apply sovereignty to the Jordan Valley, an area whose importance is not disputed in Israeli society,” said Israeli lawmaker Dan Illouz, a member of the Knesset Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee.

“This would be a victory remembered for generations,” he added.

Yesha Council chairman Shlomo Ne’eman demanded that the tide be turned, saying: “The Palestinian Authority is waging a war against us, and only action with the same force as in Gaza will eliminate all threats throughout Judea and Samaria.

“We call on the government of Israel and its leader to on the one hand allow the development of settlements without restrictions and on the other hand to go to war to eliminate the vile enemy. Jewish blood will not be spilled in vain,” added Ne’eman.

On Friday, IDF Sgt. First Class Ilay David Garfinkel, 21, was killed and six other soldiers wounded in a shootout with a Palestinian terrorist in Samaria.

The attack began when the terrorist, identified as Mujahid Barakat Mansour, opened fire with a sniper rifle on an Israeli minibus traveling near Dolev, located west of Ramallah in the Binyamin region.

No one was injured in the attack, but during the ensuing manhunt Israeli forces engaged Mansour in gun battles that lasted several hours, resulting in the casualties.

The IDF deployed additional troops to the area along with aerial support, including a combat helicopter, and the terrorist was eventually killed by a missile strike.

Share this article

Related articles

Six Israelis wounded, one IDF killed in shootout with terrorist in Samaria

JNS

JNS

Islamic State claims credit for Moscow terror attack that killed more than 130

JNS

JNS

FBI: Since Oct. 7, ‘almost every major terrorist org in world’ has threatened US

JNS

JNS

Donate today to support Israel’s needy

$10

$25

$50

$100

$250

CUSTOM AMOUNT

Follow Us

Youtube Instagram
Study the Bible
Donate to israel365
Youtube
Study the Bible
Donate to israel365

© ISRAEL365NEWS 2024 Privacy Policy

Study the Bible
Donate to israel365

Subscribe

Prophecy from the Bible is revealing itself as we speak. Israel365 News is the only media outlet reporting on it.

Sign up to our free daily newsletter today to get all the most important stories directly to your inbox. See how the latest updates in Jerusalem and the world are connected to the prophecies we read in the Bible. .