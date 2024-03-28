Three Israelis were wounded on Thursday morning in a terrorist attack in the Jordan Valley

A Palestinian gunman opened fire on a school bus and several cars on Route 90.

A Palestinian gunman opened fire on a school bus and several cars traveling along Route 90, near Al-Auja, which lies just north of Jericho.

The terrorist reportedly ambushed passing vehicles from the side of the road, firing at them from a standing position and then immediately fleeing the scene, according to eyewitnesses cited by local media.

The terrorist was reportedly masked and wearing clothing resembling an IDF uniform.

Israeli forces launched a manhunt for the perpetrator.

במדים ירוקים, חמוש בנשק ארוך: כך נראה המחבל שביצע הבוקר את פיגוע הירי בעוג׳ה בבקעת הירדן, ופצע שלושה ישראלים. המצוד אחריו נמשך pic.twitter.com/Y2Sg4OcsG1 — Carmel Dangor כרמל דנגור (@carmeldangor) March 28, 2024

🚨 BREAKING 🚨 28.03.2014

A Palpatinian ter-rorist attacked a school bus 🚍 with students in Jordan Valley area, road #90, 3 people injured, one in critical condition, & including a 13 years old teenager.



👉Iraqi 🇮🇶 stand with Israel 🇮🇱

עַם יִשְׂרָאֵל חַי 🇮🇱 pic.twitter.com/A4MocAnvQG — Hayder Alasadi 海得 (@1AlasadiHayder) March 28, 2024

Magen David Adom emergency medics treated a 30-year-old man with moderate gunshot wounds and another man in his 20s who was lightly injured. A 13-year-old boy was also lightly injured by glass shards.

The two adult victims were evacuated to Jerusalem’s Hadassah-Ein Kerem Medical Center while the teen was being treated at Shaare Zedek Medical Center in the capital.

Victims of a Palestinian terror shooting arrive at Jerusalem’s Hadassah-Ein Kerem Medical Center, March 28, 2024. Photo by Chaim Goldberg/Flash90.

“We must defeat the enemy while deepening our roots in the land of our forefathers. Precisely now is the time to apply sovereignty to the Jordan Valley, an area whose importance is not disputed in Israeli society,” said Israeli lawmaker Dan Illouz, a member of the Knesset Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee.

“This would be a victory remembered for generations,” he added.

"מה זה אבנים?": תיעוד הירי לעבר אוטובוס התלמידים בבקעה | עדכונים שוטפיםhttps://t.co/XrBEyxZi41 | @ndvori



צילום: לפי סעיף 27א׳ pic.twitter.com/Pfla8Zeh3N — החדשות – N12 (@N12News) March 28, 2024

Yesha Council chairman Shlomo Ne’eman demanded that the tide be turned, saying: “The Palestinian Authority is waging a war against us, and only action with the same force as in Gaza will eliminate all threats throughout Judea and Samaria.

“We call on the government of Israel and its leader to on the one hand allow the development of settlements without restrictions and on the other hand to go to war to eliminate the vile enemy. Jewish blood will not be spilled in vain,” added Ne’eman.

Good morning.



Since you won’t hear about it…



It is 7:35 am and a bus filled with Israeli children was just shot at by a Palestinian terrorist in the Jordan valley.



Initial reports are of three injured, one in serious condition.



The IDF is searching for the terrorist who… pic.twitter.com/3vheDAY7o1 — Hillel Fuld (@HilzFuld) March 28, 2024

On Friday, IDF Sgt. First Class Ilay David Garfinkel, 21, was killed and six other soldiers wounded in a shootout with a Palestinian terrorist in Samaria.

The attack began when the terrorist, identified as Mujahid Barakat Mansour, opened fire with a sniper rifle on an Israeli minibus traveling near Dolev, located west of Ramallah in the Binyamin region.

No one was injured in the attack, but during the ensuing manhunt Israeli forces engaged Mansour in gun battles that lasted several hours, resulting in the casualties.

The IDF deployed additional troops to the area along with aerial support, including a combat helicopter, and the terrorist was eventually killed by a missile strike.