Subscribe
Study The Bible
ISRAEL IS AT WAR

Most Americans oppose Israeli actions against Hamas

Trust no friend, Rely on no intimate; Be guarded in speech With her who lies in your bosom.

Micah

7:

5

(the israel bible)

JNS

JNS

March 28, 2024

2 min read

The proportion who disapprove of the IDF campaign rose from 45% in November to 55% this month.

The majority of Americans now disapprove of the Israel Defense Forces’ actions against Hamas terrorists in the Gaza Strip, according to a survey Gallup published on Wednesday.

The proportion of respondents who disapprove of IDF actions increased from 45% in November to 55% this month, while the share of Americans who explicitly back the military operation dropped from 50% to 36%.

About 9% of respondents in the most recent Gallup poll have no opinion on the IDF’s actions, up from 4% in November.

All three major U.S. political groupings have become less supportive of the war against Hamas, Gallup said on Wednesday, pointing to drops of 18 percentage points in approval among both Democrats and independents and a seven-point decline among Republican voters.

Israel Defense Forces activity in the Gaza Strip, Feb. 28, 2024. Credit: IDF. (source: JNS)

Gallup polled a representative sample of 1,016 American adults between March 1 and March 20. (The margin of error is ± 4 percentage points at a confidence level of 95%, according to the organization.)

Meanwhile, another survey of 2,111 Americans published by Harvard’s Center for American Political Studies (CAPS) and Harris Insights and Analytics this week found that a strong majority of U.S. voters support Israel in the conflict with Palestinian terrorist groups.

Asked whether they favor Israel or Hamas, 79% expressed support for the Jewish state, according to Harvard/Harris. In addition, two-thirds said they believe the IDF is trying to avoid harming civilians.

The poll also discovered that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu enjoys greater popularity among American voters than Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

Israeli ground forces entered Gaza on Oct. 27 following weeks of airstrikes in response to the Oct. 7 Hamas attacks, in which terrorists murdered 1,200 people, wounded thousands more, and abducted more than 250 men, women and children, holding them captive in Gaza.

Share this article

Related articles

US sanctions Israeli ‘settlers,’ but won’t reveal its sources

JNS

JNS

Who wants a two-state solution? Not Israelis or Palestinians

JNS

JNS

Biden admin reportedly delaying arms shipments to Israel

JNS

JNS

Donate today to support Israel’s needy

$10

$25

$50

$100

$250

CUSTOM AMOUNT

Follow Us

Youtube Instagram
Study the Bible
Donate to israel365
Youtube
Study the Bible
Donate to israel365

© ISRAEL365NEWS 2024 Privacy Policy

Study the Bible
Donate to israel365

Subscribe

Prophecy from the Bible is revealing itself as we speak. Israel365 News is the only media outlet reporting on it.

Sign up to our free daily newsletter today to get all the most important stories directly to your inbox. See how the latest updates in Jerusalem and the world are connected to the prophecies we read in the Bible. .