Pro-Israel Christian group produces song for release of hostages

The International Christian Embassy Jerusalem has released a new song titled “Afikim Ba Negev” (“Streams in the Negev”), which advocates for the release of the 134 Israeli hostages held by Hamas in Gaza.

The Christian Embassy produced the accompanying music video (with English subtitles) as a contribution to the growing humanitarian cry to free the captives.

Released at the start of the Jewish holiday of Purim, the Hebrew-language song “Afikim Ba Negev” offers a powerful prayer for the return of the hostages that was inspired by Psalm 126.

Psalm 126 is a song of longing for the Jewish captives in Babylon to return home to the Land of Israel, comparing it to the return of “streams in the Negev” in the rainy season. When this happens, the Psalmist states, “we were like those that dream. Then our mouth was filled with laughter, and our tongue with singing.”

The song was composed and performed by ICEJ music director Vesna Bühler, a recording artist who has lived in Israel for 30 years and has two sons currently serving in the IDF.

Israeli musical producers Shay Reuveni and Eli Keshet were involved in the song’s arrangements.

Earlier this month, the Christian Embassy responded to Israel’s current war crisis with numerous urgent relief and aid projects, including the donation of four ambulances to help replace the dozens destroyed during and since the Hamas invasion of Oct. 7.

The donated vehicles include an advanced, fully-equipped military ambulance to serve Israeli communities near the Gaza border; two ambulances for the nationwide fleet of Magen David Adom; and a special ambulance to serve elderly Holocaust survivors in Haifa and northern Israel.