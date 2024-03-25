Subscribe
ISRAEL IS AT WAR

IDF soldiers read Purim megillah in Gaza: WATCH

And so, on the thirteenth day of the twelfth month—that is, the month of Adar—when the king's command and decree were to be executed, the very day on which the enemies of the Yehudim had expected to get them in their power, the opposite happened, and the Yehudim got their enemies in their power.

Esther

9:

1

(the israel bible)

JNS

JNS

March 25, 2024

< 1 minute

Purim commemorates the saving of the Jewish people from annihilation at the hands of its enemies.

Israel Defense Forces troops waging war against Hamas terrorists in the Gaza Strip marked Purim on Sunday by reading Megillat Esther, the Scroll of Esther.

Purim commemorates the saving of the Jewish people from annihilation at the hands of an official of the Achaemenid Empire named Haman, as it is recounted in the Book of Esther.

Haman was vizier to the Persian king Ahasuerus. His plans were foiled by Mordecai and his adopted daughter Esther, who had become queen upon her marriage to Ahasuerus.

The day of deliverance became a day of rejoicing among Jews.

