IDF soldiers read Purim megillah in Gaza: WATCH

Purim commemorates the saving of the Jewish people from annihilation at the hands of its enemies.

Israel Defense Forces troops waging war against Hamas terrorists in the Gaza Strip marked Purim on Sunday by reading Megillat Esther, the Scroll of Esther.

Purim commemorates the saving of the Jewish people from annihilation at the hands of an official of the Achaemenid Empire named Haman, as it is recounted in the Book of Esther.

Haman was vizier to the Persian king Ahasuerus. His plans were foiled by Mordecai and his adopted daughter Esther, who had become queen upon her marriage to Ahasuerus.

The day of deliverance became a day of rejoicing among Jews.

#Purim IDF soldiers reading Megillat Esther (Book of Esther) last night in Gaza.



(Source: Nahal Brigade) pic.twitter.com/dHWVAzMnd8 — Jewish News Syndicate (@JNS_org) March 24, 2024

“And on that thirteenth day of Adar, on the day that the enemies of the Jews hoped to rule over them, it was turned around and the Jews overcame their foes.”



IDF soldiers reading Megillat Esther inside Gaza. #Purim.



via @DocumentIsrael pic.twitter.com/B6db0JyWWb — Aviva Klompas (@AvivaKlompas) March 23, 2024