Islamic State claims credit for Moscow terror attack that killed more than 130

Terrorists attacked a concert hall in the outskirts of Moscow on Friday.

Russian state media reported that men armed with automatic weapons and incendiary explosives entered the hall. Unconfirmed videos on social media appeared to depict the men shooting into groups of civilians at close range.

At least 133 people were killed and more than 140 wounded in the attack. More than 50 ambulance crews were dispatched to the scene.

Authorities have detained 11 attackers.

Islamic State claimed credit for the attack, posting on Telegram that its “fighters attacked a large gathering of Christians in the city of Krasnogorsk on the outskirts of the Russian capital, Moscow, killing and wounding hundreds and causing great destruction to the place before they withdrew to their bases safely.”

The U.S. embassy issued a warning earlier in March that it was monitoring reports that “extremists have imminent plans to target large gatherings in Moscow,” including concerts.

Russia has frequently been the target of Islamist terrorism, including the 2002 Moscow theater siege in which 40 Chechen terrorists took 850 hostages. Ultimately, 132 of the hostages were killed and hundreds injured.

John Kirby, White House national security communications advisor, said at a press briefing Friday that the U.S. condemned the attack.

“The images are just horrible and hard to watch,” Kirby said. “Our thoughts obviously are going to be with the victims of this terrible shooting attack.”