Study The Bible
ISRAEL IS AT WAR

Study shows “Unprecedented surge of Jewish births”

Hashem blessed them and Hashem said to them, “Be fertile and increase, fill the earth and master it; and rule the fish of the sea, the birds of the sky, and all the living things that creep on earth.”

Genesis

1:

28

(the israel bible)

YORAM ETTINGER

March 22, 2024

March 22, 2024

2 min read

In 2023, the number of Israel’s Jewish births was 135,639 – 69%
higher than 1995 (80,400), compared to 42,815 Arab births – 17% higher
than 1995 (36,500).
 
In 2023, Jewish births were 76% of total births, compared to
69% in 1995. The surge of Jewish births has taken place due to
the unprecedented rise of births (since 1995) in the secular
sector, notwithstanding a rising level of education, income and
wedding age and expanded urbanization. Since 1995, Israel’s
ultra-orthodox sector has experienced a mild decrease of fertility, while the modern orthodox rate of fertility has been stable.
Slide2
In 1969: Israel’s Arab fertility rate (number of births per woman) was six births higher than the Jewish fertility rate. In 2022: Jewish fertility rate – 3.03; Israeli Arabs – 2.75.
 
Muslim fertility rate has been Westernized: Jordan – 2.9 births per woman, Iran – 1.9, Saudi Arabia – 1.89, Morocco – 2.27, Iraq – 3.17, Egypt – 2.76, Yemen – 2.91, United Arab Emirates – 1.62, etc.
 
Israel’s growing Jewish fertility rate reflects optimism, patriotism, attachment to roots, communal solidarity, frontier-mentality and less abortions. Arab demographic Westernization is attributed to sweeping urbanization, enhanced status of women (education, employment, rising wedding age, shorter reproductive period) and expanding use of contraceptives.
Slide1
More information on my website and in my recent video.

