Study shows “Unprecedented surge of Jewish births”

In 2023, the number of Israel’s Jewish births was 135,639 – 69%

higher than 1995 (80,400), compared to 42,815 Arab births – 17% higher

than 1995 (36,500).



In 2023, Jewish births were 76% of total births, compared to

69% in 1995. The surge of Jewish births has taken place due to

the unprecedented rise of births (since 1995) in the secular

sector, notwithstanding a rising level of education, income and

wedding age and expanded urbanization. Since 1995, Israel’s

ultra-orthodox sector has experienced a mild decrease of fertility, while the modern orthodox rate of fertility has been stable.