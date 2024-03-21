Subscribe
WATCH: IDF drone locates armed terrorist hiding in room

March 21, 2024

The gunman was soon slain in the Hamad area of Khan Yunis.

The Israel Defense Forces on Thursday published footage of a drone identifying a terrorist hiding in a room, shortly before troops operating in the Hamad area of Khan Yunis, in the southern Gaza Strip, killed him.

Commando Brigade soldiers from the Egoz guerilla warfare unit raided 100 structures in the Qatari-funded luxury residential development as part of a weeks-long operation to clear it of Hamas terrorists, killing dozens of terrorists and confiscating several weapons.

Troops also captured dozens of terrorists who surrendered themselves and transferred them for questioning.

“During the operation, the soldiers encountered armed terrorists who barricaded themselves on various floors of the buildings in the area and eliminated them in close-quarters combat,” the IDF said.

The operation was based on IDF and Israel Security Agency (Shin Bet) intelligence and was carried out in close cooperation with the Israeli Air Force, which struck terror targets to prepare the area for the entry of ground troops.

IDF continues to operate in Shifa Hospital area

Israeli forces are continuing to operate in the area of Shifa Hospital in Gaza City after launching a targeted raid earlier this week based on intelligence that Hamas terrorists had regrouped in the medical center compound.

Over the past day, more than 50 terrorists were killed during exchanges of gunfire, and terrorist infrastructure and weapons were located.

Since the start of the Shifa operation, more than 140 terrorists have been killed.

In addition, troops continue to operate in central Gaza, killing more than 20 terrorists over the past day.

Troops also continue to be active in the Al-Qarara area north of Khan Yunis, killing terrorists, destroying terrorist infrastructure and striking a rocket launch pit.

