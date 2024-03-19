The only solution that will work: Resettle Gaza

Little by little the Israeli establishment media is talking about the day after, and believe it or not, pushing Israel for new elections in the middle of the war, because they don’t like the direction this government might move in for the day after. And all this with the obvious support of the Biden administration, as President Biden, VP Harris, and even Jewish Senator Chuck Schumer have voiced how they think our current government does not represent the Israeli people.

It is unbelievable how off they are on reading Israeli society today. Israeli society wants total victory and wants the Israeli government to ignore the evil pressure from the Biden administration stopping us from winning this war and freeing our captives in Gaza.

But, I digress.

The Israeli establishment media, former Prime Minister Ehud Barak, Benny Gantz, the Biden administration, etc. all prefer to have the center-left bring down the government and push Israel to elections in the middle of the war, thinking that their center-left parties, led by people who still today believe in the same failed security policies that led to the Oct. 7th tragedy, will win an election and continue leading Israel down the path of appeasement.

'SO BAD FOR ISRAEL': Donald Trump blasts Biden and Democrats over their lack of support for Israel amid calls to oust prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu. https://t.co/NBtjoY0jZh pic.twitter.com/XC335uQsP1 — Fox News (@FoxNews) March 17, 2024

What do many Israelis want? Well, the majority of Israelis want to ensure that all Israelis from down South can move back to their homes and all Israelis from all North can move back to their homes, with no fear of ever being attacked again. And that will only happen if Israel is in total control of the Gaza Strip. More than that, many Israelis are openly supporting allowing Gazans to be able to leave Gaza. These are ideas that the establishment media and the center-left parties hate because they make Israel look bad in the public relations war.

‘I want to be sure that everyone understands that the only path to victory is Israel RETURNING TO RESETTLE THE GAZA STRIP with Jews BECAUSE THERE IS NO VICTORY WITHOUT DOING SO!!!’

This isn’t Avi Abelow saying this, but IDF Brigadier General (res) Commander Amir Avivi, the head of the Bitchonistim Organization.

He explained in the Knesset that the only path to victory is ensuring that we never allow an Arab Muslim terror society to develop in Gaza ever again…

And then he explained the different options, and why Jewish resettlement in Gaza is the only solution that works.

He described three different security solutions, of which two have been tried already. Both have failed, which leaves the third.

IDF soldiers operating in the Gaza Strip, Jan. 17, 2024. Credit: IDF. (source: JNS)

Avivi said that solution #1, which failed, is allowing the Arabs to have self-rule. That has proven to be a disaster. Both the Palestinian Authority and Hamas have shown they are only interested in terror and they use their political power, funded by international aid, to continuously try to destroy Israel.

Solution #2, an inevitable failure, is a military presence alone.

Both the Israeli experience in Lebanon, as well as the US experience in Afghanistan and Iraq, have been failures. In all three cases, Israel and the USA have ended up pulling out the military, because having only a military presence ends up leading to a buildup of deaths and casualties, and the eventual public pressure for the military to abandon the area.

This leaves us with the only remaining solution, #3, which is a joint military and civilian presence, as Israel has today in Judea & Samaria. It is our land, so very different from a US, UK or French occupation of a foreign land with military and civilian presence. This is our ancestral land, so all Israelis living there have a strong connection to the land. Having a civilian presence strengthens the military presence which allows for a much better security situation.

Rockets fired from Lebanon spark fires in the northern Israeli city of Kiryat Shmona, Nov. 2, 2023. Credit: Fire and Rescue Services. (Source: JNS)

That is the only solution for Gaza, a military presence with a return to Jewish resettlement across the Gaza Strip.

Hence, the application of Israeli sovereignty in our ancestral homelands of Judea, Samaria, and Gaza is the only realistic solution that can provide security for all of Israel.

As I can attest as an IDF soldier who served in Gaza, Judea, and Samaria, back in the early 1990s before the Oslo “peace” process, we had both a military and a civilian presence. This was before Israel gave land away to be self-ruled by the Palestinian Authority and Hamas.

Back in the early 1990s when I served in Gaza, Judea & Samaria, the only terror we had in those areas was the throwing of rocks.

They only received guns and developed deadly rockets in Gaza, to shoot at us, after the disastrous Oslo “peace accords”, which started a process of Israel pulling out the IDF from the Arab cities in Judea, Samaria, and Gaza. The situation got much worse after Israel destroyed all 21 Jewish civilian communities in the Gaza Strip, making the Gaza Strip Jew-free.

The time has come to reestablish Jewish communities in our land in Gaza, not just because it is our land, but because that is the only solution to victory for this war in Gaza. Period.

The demolition of Ganey Tal settlement in Gush Katif in the Gaza Strip during Israel’s disengagement, Aug. 22, 2005. Photo by Yossi Zamir/Flash90. (source: JNS)

We are experiencing a repeat of the 1948 experience, be”H.

The Arab Muslims launch a war against us.

They brutally massacred innocent Jews, including women, babies, and grandmothers.

They lose their war and they then also lose the land.

That is the ABC of war. Don’t launch a war if you don’t want to lose land! And don’t mess with the Jews!!! We are protected by a higher power, otherwise we shouldn’t even still exist! Yet, somehow, when it comes to the Jews, we are never allowed to truly win our wars. The world always has to stop us from finally achieving total victory.

Did you know that Israel liberated the Gaza Strip and the whole Sinai peninsula back in 1956 when we fought to stop the Egyptian-led terror war against us?

Then the Western world forced us to give the Gaza Strip and Sinai back to Egypt.

We liberated Gaza and the Sinai once again in the miraculous Six-Day War after Egypt once again declared war against us. And, again, the world forced Israel to return the Sinai to Egypt at the Camp David Accords. Egypt didn’t want Gaza, so it remained in our control until the world forced us to give it to Palestinian Arab terrorists as part of the Oslo peace process.

And, again today, the world doesn’t want to allow us to win. Our allies want us to hand over Gaza to the terror-supporting Palestinian Authority after we finish this war.

It is literally insane, until one internalizes that the Western world’s intent is to not allow us to win, but to have us remain weak and endangered. Then it all makes sense.

But, I’m not worried. Today, the Israeli people will not allow another foreign/Arab power to have control in Gaza, because we know that would lead to another terror regime in Gaza. So, despite the world pressure, we will remain in Gaza and we will resettle Jewish communities in Gaza. It is only a matter of time.

How do I know this will happen? Because I’m a realist and because we have to.

Israeli forces during Gaza ground operations, Jan. 14, 2024. Credit: IDF. (Source: JNS)

Nobody is going to move back to their homes down South or up North until Israel puts an end to this war without any threat of any Arab-Muslim entity on our Gaza or Lebanon borders. Hence, nobody will return to their homes around the Gaza border if the Arabs are allowed to remain in Gaza with some type of self-rule. We are too traumatized from Oct 7th to be gullible enough to believe that it can’t happen again.

Jews must become believing realists and stand up for ourselves and our rights, especially for our right to live. No pressure from the world can stop what is coming. We have to hold on to our faith and continue standing up for truth and reality.

We must internalize the message of Purim. Nothing is impossible, even the greatest of world plans can change in an instant. Hashem is behind the scenes and pulling the strings.

Purim Sameach!