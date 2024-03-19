Indiana Governor doubles down on support for legislation against antisemitism

After it was amended to exclude the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance (IHRA) Working Definition of Antisemitism‘s 11 examples, Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb vetoed HB 1002 on Monday and issued an executive proclamation underscoring Indiana’s support for the entire definition.

“While I applaud the General Assembly’s effort to address and define antisemitism, I cannot agree with the outcome therefore I vetoed HEA 1002,” Governor Holcomb tweeted on Monday. “The language that emerged in the final days of the legislative session fails to incorporate the entire International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance (IHRA) definition and its important contemporary examples. Additionally, the confusing language included in the bill could be read to exclude those examples therefore I must veto HEA 1002.”

“However, I also refuse to leave a void as to Indiana’s stance on antisemitism,” he added. “That is why I am happy to share I have also signed a proclamation reiterating that Indiana condemns all forms of antisemitism and ensures we join numerous states and countries by supporting the entire IHRA definition with its inextricable examples.”

While I applaud the General Assembly’s effort to address and define antisemitism, I cannot agree with the outcome therefore I vetoed HEA 1002. pic.twitter.com/9cWMxztuaX — Governor Eric Holcomb (@GovHolcomb) March 18, 2024

The Combat Antisemitism Movement (CAM) praised Governor Holcomb’s actions, with CEO Sacha Roytman stating, “CAM applauds Governor Holcomb’s decision to veto HB 1002 today. CAM worked closely with the Governor’s office and other stakeholders to highlight the bill’s shortcomings, particularly its failure to include the 11 examples of antisemitism from the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance (IHRA) Working Definition of Antisemitism. These examples are essential for effectively identifying and thus combating antisemitism; without them, the legislation became counterproductive.”

“CAM also welcomes Governor Holcomb’s proclamation following his veto, in which he emphasized the paramount importance of the IHRA Working Definition and its 11 accompanying examples,” Roytman added. “We thank him for standing in solidarity with the Jewish community of Indiana.”

