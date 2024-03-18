Subscribe
Study The Bible
ISRAEL IS AT WAR

IDF destroys longest Hamas terror tunnel in northern Gaza

Those who seek my life lay traps; those who wish me harm speak malice; they utter deceit all the time.

Psalms

38:

13

(the israel bible)

JNS

JNS

March 18, 2024

< 1 minute

Stretching 1.5 miles, the route ran to the southern Strip.

Israeli forces last week destroyed the longest Hamas terror tunnel discovered in the northern Gaza Strip, the IDF said on Sunday afternoon.

Stretching 2.5 kilometers (1.5 miles), the route passed Hamas battalions and brigades and connected the northern and southern Strip, according to the IDF.

The tunnel was destroyed by engineering forces from the IDF’s 162nd Division and the Combat Engineering Corps’ elite Yahalom unit working together.

Israeli forces destroying the longest Hamas terror tunnel in the northern Gaza Strip. Credit: IDF. (source: JNS)

“We are at the end of destroying part of a network of tunnels,” said Lt. Col. Ran, the 162nd Division’s engineering officer. “About 12 kilometers of outdoor tunnels. From there we will continue to more tunnels.”

IDF ground units continue to operate in the center of the Gaza Strip, killing 18 terrorists over the past day with sniper fire and shelling and in cooperation with the Israeli Air Force.

The army is also continuing activities in the Khan Yunis area in the southern Gaza Strip, killing terrorists and confiscating weapons.

Share this article

Related articles

Palestinian terrorists stab two Israelis near Jerusalem

JNS

JNS

Anti-Israel protester destroys painting of Lord Balfour, who paved way for modern Israeli state

JNS

JNS

Tech non-profit raises alarm on social media trend denying Oct. 7 rapes by Hamas

Adam Eliyahu Berkowitz

Adam Eliyahu Berkowitz

Donate today to support Israel’s needy

$10

$25

$50

$100

$250

CUSTOM AMOUNT

Follow Us

Youtube Instagram
Study the Bible
Donate to israel365
Youtube
Study the Bible
Donate to israel365

© ISRAEL365NEWS 2024 Privacy Policy

Study the Bible
Donate to israel365

Subscribe

Prophecy from the Bible is revealing itself as we speak. Israel365 News is the only media outlet reporting on it.

Sign up to our free daily newsletter today to get all the most important stories directly to your inbox. See how the latest updates in Jerusalem and the world are connected to the prophecies we read in the Bible. .