An inexplicable wave of leprosy hits the southeastern US…just as prophecy predicted

Scientists can’t explain the source of a wave of leprosy that is cropping up in the southeastern US. But kabbalists are looking to an esoteric source describing the disease as an end-of-times punishment for evil angels and their celestial allies. The malady is prophesied to precede extreme hyperinflation that will leave the US penniless.

A recent article in The Conversation reported a surge in cases of leprosy in the US. In an interview with Robert A. Schwartz, professor and head of dermatology at Rutgers New Jersey Medical School, it was reported that leprosy, also known as Hansen’s Disease, is beginning to occur regularly within parts of the southeastern United States, most notably in Florida.

Caused by a type of bacteria called Mycobacterium leprae, the disease affects the skin, the peripheral nerves, mucosa of the upper respiratory tract, and the eyes. Leprosy is curable and treatment in the early stages can prevent disability. Apart from the physical deformity, persons affected by leprosy also face stigmatization and discrimination.

Classified as a neglected tropical disease (NTD) , leprosy still occurs in more than 120 countries, with more than 200 000 new cases reported every year, according to the World Health Organization. But leprosy “is very rare in the United States, with less than 200 cases reported per year,” according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

“CDC has not issued a travel advisory for Florida, or any other state, due to Hansen’s disease (leprosy),” it stated. “Most people with Hansen’s disease in the U.S. became infected in a country where it is more common. In the past, leprosy was feared as a highly contagious, devastating disease, but now we know that it’s hard to spread and it’s easily treatable.”

To become infected with leprosy, one needs “close contact” with someone with the untreated disease “over many months,” per the CDC. “You cannot get leprosy through casual contact such as shaking hands, sitting next to, or talking to someone who has the disease,” it added, noting that “around 95% of all people cannot become sick, because they are naturally immune.”

The reduction in the number of new cases has been gradual which is why the sudden surge in the US is so troubling. The disease has been associated with contact with armadillos who carry the bacteria, making it more common in the South; however, the more recent outbreaks have not been associated with animal exposure.

Leprosy (tzaraath in Hebrew) was a major theme in the Torah and was mentioned over 20 times. The spiritual cause of this horrific physical ailment was hinted at when Miriam was stricken with tzaraat for her involvement in slandering Moses.

As the cloud withdrew from the Tent, there was Miriam stricken with snow-white scales! When Aharon turned toward Miriam, he saw that she was stricken with scales. And Aharon said to Moshe, “O my lord, account not to us the sin which we committed in our folly. Numbers 12:10

Hechalot Rabbati, an esoteric Hebrew text dating to Talmudic times, describes Rome getting Tzara’at for 6 months at the end -of–days.

“Rav said Hadraniel [an angel in Jewish Angelology assigned as gatekeeper at the second gate in heaven] stated that God has not finished counting and writing the severe punishments that will be received by the wicked Samael [the angel of death] for the revenge he received upon himself when the day of revenge is upon him.”

It is interesting to note that in Kabbalah (Jewish mysticism), the letters sin (ש) and samech (ס) are interchangeable. This exchange of letters makes the word smole (שמאל) (‘left’) identical to the name Samael (סמאל).

Rabbi Matityahu Glazerson, a Torah Codes expert, told Israel365 News that the left wing combines the forces of Samael with Amalek.

“Samael is the angel of Amalek. The gematria (Hebrew numerology) of Samael, 131, plus the gematria of Amalek, 240, totals 371,” Rabbi Glazerson pointed out. “This precisely equals the gematria of smole (left). The left takes its strength from both Samael and from Amalek.”

Many, including Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, have associated Hamas with Amalek. Rabbi Glazerson’s explanation reveals the counterintuitive alliance between the left-wing and Hamas.

“Anything that lessens life in the world is against Torah and against Moshiach as per the contractive nature of the left side of din,” Rabbi Glazerson said. “The left-wing promotes these things, like abortion, homosexuality, and euthanasia. They condemn the IDF in its battle against groups that openly call for death. The left claims they are doing it out of love and caring, but it is really because they draw their essence from the left side.”

He noted that, like the left wing, Hamas is an anti-life ideology.

Hechalot Rabbati continued in its description of leprosy hitting Rome at the end of time.

“A cloud will descend upon Rome in that day that is to come and boils will descend upon the men and the beasts, upon the gold and the silver and on the metals and will last three months… and then leprosy will take its place for six months until a man will seek to sell Rome for one penny and no one will buy it”

Rabbi Mendel Kessin, a prominent lecturer, connects Esav throughout history to Edom, Rome, Christianity, Western civilization and, ultimately, to the United States. According to Rabbi Kessin, America represents the good of Esav.

According to this interpretation, the Hechalot Rabbati is describing a period of extreme hyperinflation that will leave the US bereft of wealth.

Rabbi Yosef Berger, the rabbi of King David’s Tomb, emphasized that leprosy was a spiritual ailment.“The only cure involves bringing two kosher birds to the temple,” Rabbi Berger said. “The US administration is trying to prevent the Jews from reinstating the Temple service. They are the ones responsible for bringing this plague. Until they move out of the way and allow the Jews to rule in all of our land, the disease will continue to afflict the US.