The Great American Eclipse of 2024, Jonah and Nineveh: Connecting the Dots

There have been two solar eclipses: The first occurred on August 21st, 2017, and the second one will occur on April 8th, 2024.

It appears that these two eclipses mark a giant “X marks the spot” on America. What does this mean? What might the God of Israel be saying to America?

The Bible tells us that God uses the sun, moon, and stars for “signs and seasons”:

Then God said, “Let there be lights in the firmament of the heavens to divide the day from the night; and let them be for signs and seasons, and for days and years… Genesis 1:14

In Bible prophecy, events with the sun represent God’s dealings with gentile nations, and events with the moon represent God’s dealings with Israel.

In 2017, the eclipse crossed over seven cities named Salem in America – a warning to America concerning Jerusalem.

The second eclipse will cross over seven cities named Nineveh in America:

-Nineveh, Texas

-Nineveh, Missouri

-Nineveh, Indiana

-Nineveh, Ohio

-Nineveh, Pennsylvania

-Nineveh, Virginia

-Nineveh, New York

What IS the warning to America? Is God’s judgment coming? What does America need to repent of? To decode this warning sign, we need to turn to the book of Jonah to understand Jonah’s message to ancient Nineveh.

Jonah was spewed out by the great fish and he washed up on the shore. Then he was obedient to God and he went to Nineveh to proclaim a message of repentance:

And Jonah began to enter the city on the first day’s walk. Then he cried out and said, “Yet forty days, and Nineveh shall be overthrown!” Jonah 3:4

Thus, a 40-day countdown began for the people of Nineveh to repent. Nineveh’s guilt was concerning the Assyria’s oppression against the Jewish people, taking them into captivity to Assyria and exiling them from their homeland, Israel.

Background on Nineveh

Nineveh was the capital city of Assyria. In modern-day terms, ancient Nineveh is on the eastern bank of the Tigris River, close to the modern-day city of Mosul in Iraq.

In 721 B.C. Assyria swept down out of the north, captured the Northern Kingdom of Israel, and took the ten tribes into exile. The Assyrians then occupied the towns and villages of Northern Israel.

Archeological scholar, Donald Wiseman, former curator at the British Museum and leading expert on Assyrian culture, has speculated that a solar eclipse did occur over Nineveh, the capital of the Assyrian empire.

Solar Eclipse Preceded Jonah’s visit to Nineveh

What’s not mentioned in the book of Jonah but is recorded in Assyria’s historical record and is known to NASA and modern astronomers is that before Jonah’s visit a solar eclipse occurred.

The first Assyrian eclipse was on June 24, 791 B.C., and covered 74% of the sun.

The second solar eclipse was on June 15, 763 B.C., and covered 98.7% of the sun.

According to the Assyrian writings cited by Wiseman, the Ninevites would see a solar eclipse as a precursor to God’s judgment:



“the king will be deposed and killed, and a worthless fellow will seize the throne…rain from heaven will flood the land…the city walls will be destroyed.”… At least once when there was a total solar eclipse, the Assyrians cried, “Nineveh shall be overthrown!”

Tom Hobson, chair of Biblical Studies at Morthland College, observes

The Assyrian nation was weak and in chaos in the decade around 760 BCE… They had one earthquake (one sign of divine wrath). There was a famine from 765-758 BCE. Assyria was losing battles and losing territory to its enemies. There were domestic riots….

(Does this sound like the current condition throughout Europe and the USA today?)

Now was a perfect time for a prophet from far away to arrive on the scene and command a response.

What was the result of Jonah’s preaching? The ancient city, with up to 1.5 million people, repented!

So the people of Nineveh believed God, proclaimed a fast, and put on sackcloth, from the greatest to the least of them. Then word came to the king of Nineveh; and he arose from his throne and laid aside his robe, covered himself with sackcloth, and sat in ashes.

And he caused it to be proclaimed and published throughout Nineveh by the decree of the king and his nobles, saying, Let neither man nor beast, herd nor flock, taste anything; do not let them eat, or drink water. But let man and beast be covered with sackcloth, and cry mightily to God; yes, let everyone turn from his evil way and from the violence that is in his hands.

Who can tell if God will turn and relent, and turn away from His fierce anger, so that we may not perish?

Then God saw their works, that they turned from their evil way, and God relented from the disaster that He had said He would bring upon them, and He did not do it. Jonah 3:5-10

Two Biblical Principles

1. The purpose of God bringing judgment upon the nations is to bring them to repentance!

Repentance about what? We will come back to that!

2. God always precedes forthcoming judgment by sending warnings through the prophets.

He warns, He warns, He warns, and then He waits to see if there is repentance. He judges if there is no repentance. As we see in the story of Jonah, the LORD can change His mind about His planned judgment: IF there is a national repentance!

Application: What Does America Need to Repent of?

Joel chapter 3:1-3 prophecies to us when and how the tribulation period will begin. It deals with God’s covenant He made with His people, the children of Israel. The God of Israel tells us clearly and directly WHY He judges the nations in Joel 3:1-2



“For behold, in those days and at that time,

When I bring back the captives of Judah and Jerusalem,

I will also gather all nations,

And bring them down to the Valley of Jehoshaphat;

And I will enter into judgment with them there

On account of My people, My heritage Israel,

Whom they have scattered among the nations;

They have also divided up My land. Joel 3:1-2

This same warning of judgment is revealed in Zechariah 12:2-3, regarding the dividing of the city, Jerusalem:

“Behold, I will make Jerusalem a cup of drunkenness to all the surrounding peoples, when they lay siege against Judah and Jerusalem. “And it shall happen in that day that I will make Jerusalem a very heavy stone for all peoples; all who would heave it away will surely be cut in pieces, though all nations of the earth are gathered against it. Zechariah 12:2-3

The LORD is warning very clearly and very directly here, NOT to divide Jerusalem…or judgment will result!

Could it be that this second eclipse carries with it the message of repentance to the nations or judgment will occur?

The Two-State Delusion

Since the October 7th massacre and the ongoing war of Israel against Hamas, the Biden regime has been beating the drum of a “Two-State Solution”, and has sent Anthony Blinken over to Israel on numerous occasions to talk with Israel’s leadership about this.

A recent survey shows that 85% of the Palestinians in Gaza support Hamas’s horrific actions and are even “proud of their actions on October 7.” Hamas does not want a Two-State solution: they want a One-State solution: Palestine. Their cry (and all Pro-Hamas supporters globally) “From the river to the sea, Palestine will be free”, is a call to ERASE Israel off the map and genocide all the Jewish people. Handing a Palestinian state to Hamas would be rewarding the massacre! The Biden regime met with Arab leaders, and Gaza Palestinians in Egypt to discuss a unilateral recognition of a Palestinian state. Israel was not invited to those meetings.

Israeli Knesset lawmakers voted 99 of 120 AGAINST unilateral Palestinian state recognition.

Dividing God’s Land Has Severe Consequences

Dividing God’s land violates the covenant that God made with Abraham, Isaac, Jacob, and their descendants.

On the same day, the LORD made a covenant with Abram, saying: “To your descendants, I have given this land, from the river of Egypt to the great river, the River Euphrates— Genesis 15:18

“And I will establish My covenant between Me and you and your descendants after you in their generations, for an everlasting covenant, to be God to you and your descendants after you. Also, I give to you and your descendants after you the land in which you are a stranger, all the land of Canaan, as an everlasting possession; and I will be their God.”

Genesis 17:7-8

He is the LORD our God;

His judgments are in all the earth.

He remembers His covenant forever,

The word which He commanded, for a thousand generations,

The covenant which He made with Abraham,

And His oath to Isaac,

And confirmed it to Jacob for a statute,

To Israel as an everlasting covenant,

Saying, “To you, I will give the land of Canaan

As the allotment of your inheritance,” Psalm 105: 8-11

Bill Koenig thoroughly documents in his book, “Eye to Eye: Facing the Consequences of Dividing Israel” many occurrences where America received dramatic consequences (in the form of natural disasters) whenever she was involved with dividing the land of Israel.

One of the most notable consequences was Hurricane Katrina in 2005.

In 2003, Israeli Prime Minister Ariel Sharon proposed the Israeli disengagement from Gaza. It was approved by the Knesset in February 2005, and implemented in August and September 2005. On August 16, 9,000 Israelis had to leave, or face eviction. On August 22, President George W. Bush said:

“My vision, my hope is that one day we’ll see two states – two democratic states living side by side in peace.”

By August 23 the last residents were removed.

Two days later, from August 25 – 28, Hurricane Katrina wreaked havoc in South Florida, Mississippi, Alabama, and Louisiana. On August 29, levees broke in New Orleans, submerging 80% of the city, resulting in 1,836 deaths, and costing $125 billion.

Although there are many sins we can repent of, the one national sin that the God of Israel warns about repeatedly is this: He says He will judge the nations for attempting to divide the land of Israel and the city of Jerusalem.

Like ancient Nineveh, I believe America needs to repent for the hand she has had in wielding the knife in her attempts to influence, manipulate, and coerce Israel into dividing the land to make a Palestinian state.

How can you get involved?

A significant Repentance prayer event will take place this year on PURIM, Sunday, March 24th. This is a key strategy of REPENTANCE-led Pastor Jeff Daly and his team.

A call has risen at the grassroots for a National Day of Prayer, fasting, and repentance on Sunday, March 24, 2024. This also coincides with the celebration of Purim, based on the book of Esther, pointing to our nation’s Judeo/Christian roots in the Living God of Abraham, Isaac, and Jacob.

In the time of Esther, Haman wanted to eradicate all Jews. Esau had a deep-seated hatred for Jacob, and this hatred was hard-wired into his genes. He passed this hatred on to his grandson, Amalek:

Because the LORD has sworn: the LORD will have war with Amalek from generation to generation.” Exodus 17:16

Haman, the Agagite, is a descendant of King Agag, King of the Amalekites. In the time of Esther, Haman wanted to genocide all the Jews living in Persia. Similarly, Israel today is now facing an existential threat from her enemies, Hamas, Hezbollah, the Houthis, and Iran: they want to genocide all the Jews also!

Many Jewish and Christian bible teachers have discerned that the current war with Hamas has an underlying spiritual element: Israel is at war with the spirit of Esau, Amalek, and Haman. So, a time of fasting, prayer, and repentance during Purim is right on time and right on target!

The National Day of Repentance movement is encouraging Pastors all over America to take time on Sunday, March 24, during church services, to engage their congregations in prayers of repentance. To learn more and to register for this event, CLICK HERE.

A giant “X” over America is being formed by the paths of those two eclipses, and that giant “X” will finally be completed on April 8th, 2024.

The Warning Has Been Given

I believe America, as a nation, needs to repent of its role in seeking to divide the land of Israel to make a Palestinian state. Now it is up to us to take time, collectively, as God’s people to repent of this atrocious national sin and ask for God’s forgiveness, His mercy, and His grace. Who knows… perhaps the LORD will change His mind and hold back judgment … if we will only repent.

References: