Subscribe
Study The Bible
ISRAEL IS AT WAR

South African foreign minister: Citizens in IDF to be arrested on return

Ah, Those who call evil good And good evil; Who present darkness as light And light as darkness; Who present bitter as sweet And sweet as bitter!

Isaiah

5:

20

(the israel bible)

JNS

JNS

March 13, 2024

< 1 minute

The audience at an African National Congress event reportedly cheered her announcement.

Naledi Pandor, the foreign minister of South Africa, said at an African National Congress event earlier this week that South Africa will arrest citizens who serve in the Israel Defense Forces upon their return to South Africa.

“I’ve already issued a statement alerting those who are South African and who are fighting alongside or in the Israeli Defense Force [sic]; we are ready—when you come home, we will arrest you,” Pandor said to crowd applause, per Israeli media.

South Africa accused Israel of committing genocide in a case it brought before the International Court of Justice, the principal U.N. judicial arm, in The Hague, late last year.

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken meets with South African Foreign Minister Naledi Pandor at the U.S. Department of State in Washington on Sept. 15, 2022. Credit: Freddie Everett/U.S. State Department. (source: JNS)

“South Africa has no regrets about becoming the first country to file a lawsuit against Israel at the International Court of Justice (ICJ) to end its ‘deadly and relentless genocidal bombardment’ of Gaza,” an official South African government publication wrote on Wednesday.

“Over 70,000 have been injured while 10,000 are missing under rubble. This brings the number of civilian casualties to about 110,000, amounting to roughly 5% of Gaza’s 2.3 million population. We will not condone genocide,” Paul Mashatile, deputy South African president, told members of Parliament on Tuesday.

Share this article

Related articles

US delegation cuts short Saudi trip after rabbi asked to remove kippah

JNS

JNS

European Jew-hatred too deep to identify ‘even after years of therapy,’ Douglas Murray says

JNS

JNS

South Dakota Governor Signs Law Codifying IHRA Antisemitism Definition

Staff Writer

Staff Writer

Donate today to support Israel’s needy

$10

$25

$50

$100

$250

CUSTOM AMOUNT

Follow Us

Youtube Instagram
Study the Bible
Donate to israel365
Youtube
Study the Bible
Donate to israel365

© ISRAEL365NEWS 2024 Privacy Policy

Study the Bible
Donate to israel365

Subscribe

Prophecy from the Bible is revealing itself as we speak. Israel365 News is the only media outlet reporting on it.

Sign up to our free daily newsletter today to get all the most important stories directly to your inbox. See how the latest updates in Jerusalem and the world are connected to the prophecies we read in the Bible. .