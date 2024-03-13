Palestinian terrorists stab two Israelis near Jerusalem

Two Israelis were wounded on Wednesday morning in a terrorist stabbing at the “tunnel road” checkpoint between Gush Etzion and Jerusalem.

Magen David Adom emergency medical personnel treated a 19-year-old woman and a 25-year-old man at the scene before evacuating them to Shaare Zedek Medical Center in good-to-moderate condition.

Security forces shot and neutralized the terrorist.

“We are dealing with a nation whose main ritual during its most important holiday [of Ramadan] is to carry out terrorist attacks,” said Gush Etzion Regional Council and Yesha Council chief Shlomo Ne’eman.

“The people of Israel will not be intimidated by these barbarians, nor will they sever our eternal connection to the Land of Israel,” he added.

In November, three Palestinian terrorists shot and killed 20-year-old IDF Cpl. Avraham Fetena and wounded five other members of the security forces at the same crossing.

The terrorists were part of a Hamas cell and planned to perpetrate a much larger attack in Jerusalem.

On Tuesday evening, a Palestinian terrorist infiltrated the hilltop community of Givat Ronen in northern Samaria and attempted to stab a Jewish resident.

According to the Arutz 7 network, the terrorist pursued a resident and managed to get within 220 feet of the outpost’s playground before he was scared off by a resident’s dog. The military launched a search for the terrorist and set up roadblocks in the area.