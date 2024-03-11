They Want to Give God a Black Eye!

“From the river to the sea Palestine will be free” is the infamous war cry of antisemites waging so-called holy war, and their genocidal chant represents gross incitement against Jews but ultimately against the God of Jews and Christians.

Since God refers to Israel as the apple of his eye, anybody who shakes a fist at the Jewish people, knowingly or unknowingly, tries by proxy to give God a black eye.

The genocidal slogan calling for the elimination of Israel was defiantly projected onto a structure symbolizing democracy— the Big Ben clock tower, an icon of the British nation.

A very sobering message was sent about what TIME it is prophetically.

It was also a shocking and hideous desecration when an anti-Israel protestor throw paint on the Christian statesman Lord Arthur Balfour who helped to found the Jewish nation with the 1917 Balfour Declaration.

Members of Parliament are being intimidated like never before. The Director of the Palestine Solidarity Campaign organized a belligerent pro-Hamas protest outside the Commons and told demonstrators to “ramp up the pressure,” instructing them to demonstrate in such numbers “that Parliament will have to lock their doors.”

The mob also blocked traffic and set off flares. The Metropolitan police let it all happen — even though the police have legal powers to prevent “disruption to the life of the community,” just as they have powers to prevent demonstrators from screaming “death to the Jews.”

Mike Freer, a Conservative who represents a constituency with a significant Jewish population, announced that he will no longer seek reelection due to threats to him and his family. Freer also revealed that he had begun to wear stab-proof vests under his garments. In 2021 another Conservative member of Parliament, Sir David Amess, was stabbed to death by a jihadist. And in 2017, outside the gates of Parliament, a jihadist mowed down pedestrians before stabbing an unarmed police officer to death.

More recently antisemitism has grown at a frightening pace since October 7. Yahya Sinwar, Hamas military leader and mastermind of massacres, said October 7 was “just a rehearsal.” Meanwhile, an anti-Israel derangement syndrome has overtaken the minds of many who heretofore expressed no particular interest in the Mideast or politics.

Speaking in the House of Commons, Jewish Member of Parliament Andrew Percy said he had just returned from Israel and had actually felt safer in Israel than in the UK.

The proverbial handwriting on the wall of the tower of Big Ben concerns what the Bible calls the controversy of Zion.

First of all we have to understand that Israel is hated and persecuted because Satan opposes the God of Israel and deeply resents that Israel was the conduit for the Saviour to enter the world.

Furthermore, the Jewish people were chosen by God to be the scribes, and custodians of the Word of God. Satan deeply resents their guardianship and lashes out against the Jews for being God’s chosen people.

As Tevye the milkman quipped to God in “Fiddler on the Roof,”

“I know. I know. We are Your chosen people. But, once in a while, can’t You choose someone else?”

The truth is —God chose the Jews to be his missionary nation to the world, and so the powers of darkness are in perpetual enmity against the Jews.

The chant “From the river to the sea Palestine will be free” means that Israel must cease to exist. But that is impossible because Israel is God’s timepiece, his clock, telling the world what time it is on the Bible’s prophetic agenda.

It has been said that the minute hand of God’s clock represents what is happening in Jerusalem, and the second-hand points to activities on the most contested real estate in the world—the Temple Mount.

Every Jew-hater is tragically calling down a curse upon himself according to Genesis 12: 3, where God states that he will bless those who bless Israel and curse those who treat Israel with contempt.

Therefore according to the Bible’s perspective, to participate in a genocidal call against Israel or to engage is a pro-Hamas rally is to call down on oneself the curse and judgment of God. Who in their right mind would do that to themselves? … and any nation that harms Israel will bear the consequences, as history has shown.

Apparently, the former British Home Secretary, Suella Braverman, understands what is at stake. In an article for The Telegraph, she wrote that the left-wing extremists took control of the streets and that antisemites got the upper hand: “They have bullied the Labour Party, they have bullied our institutions, and now they have bullied our country into submission.” She added that British leaders are terrified of being called “racist.”

The harsh reality is that an “Outrage Culture” has become pervasive in our digital age.

But nobody is more outraged than God Almighty, mark my words. He has been long-suffering with mankind but soon, as prophesied in the Ezekiel War of Ezekiel Chapters 38 and 39, his fury will come up in his face and he himself will supernaturally wage war upon the enemies of Israel.

“. . . and I will make myself known in the sight of many nations. Then they will know that I am the LORD.” ~Ezekiel 38: 23

As a member of the European Christian Advisory Board of the Israel Allies Foundation, Christine Darg is reporting from Britain in this opinion piece. Christine can be contacted at her website JerusalemChannel.tv