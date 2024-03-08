Ten IDF couples wed in massive Tel Aviv wedding

Ten couples with a member serving in the Israel Defense Forces were married during a simultaneous ceremony in Tel Aviv on Tuesday in what has been described as one of the Jewish state’s largest weddings ever.

Tuesday’s mass wedding, part of Chabad of Savyon’s “Marrying the Warriors” initiative, kicked off at the Hangar 11 event hall in the Tel Aviv Port on Tuesday night. The ceremony included 10 wedding canopies, and each couple was asked to invite 100 guests.

“The war taught us that the people of Israel are all brothers and partners in one fate, so sharing our most special and intimate night with other couples who took part in the war is a decision we are proud of,” Raziel, a reservist in the Egoz guerrilla warfare unit, told Channel 12 News.

“Although we didn’t plan to have a big wedding, this project is exactly what we needed,” added Or, the commando’s future wife. “We are establishing not one Jewish home, but 10 in one evening.”

Following the ceremony, a massive party was held for the couples and their guests, with performances by famous performers, including Harel Skaat, Benaia Barabi, the Hatikva 6 band, Subliminal and the Shadow.

Under the auspices of “Marrying the Warriors,” Chabad of Savyon Rabbi Shmuel Bistritzky has so far married 12 IDF couples. Hundreds more have signed up for the initiative, as many soldier couples had to postpone their special day due to the war against Hamas in Gaza.

“I am very excited to put 10 fighters under the chuppah with their spouses today,” Bistritzky said. “I want to thank the volunteers and donors who came together to make this exciting wedding come true and wish the dear couples happiness.”