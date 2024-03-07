They were taken by Hamas: Here are their names and faces

“We will not rest until every hostage is released and returns home safely,” says the Hostages and Missing Families Forum.

The following are the photos, names and ages of the captives still being held in the Gaza Strip by Hamas following the atrocities perpetrated by the terrorist organization in Jewish communities in southern Israel on Oct. 7.

This information was provided by the Hostages and Missing Families Forum, which was formed in the wake of the Islamists’ crimes.

The forum’s site includes media assets that people can share to help free the captives.

“We formed the Hostage and Missing Families Forum less than 24 hours after the horrific attack by Hamas on Israel on Oct. 7, in which thousands of innocent civilians were murdered and taken hostage by Hamas,” the forum writes on its website.

“The forum is volunteer-based and laser-focused on bringing the hostages back home to their families, to us. The forum offers families holistic support and professional assistance and advances the ongoing efforts through all channels, locally, regionally and globally, to bring the hostages and the missing back home to their loved ones.”

It further says on the site: “We demand the safe return of all citizens who have been taken hostage by the terrorist group Hamas. We will not rest until every hostage is released and returns home safely. You can help bring them back home.”

Hisham Shaaban al-Sayed, 35.

Hamzah Al Zayadni, 22.

Yosef Al Zayadni, 53.

Liri Albag, 18.

Edan Alexander, 19.

Qaid Farhan Alkadi, 53.

Matan Angrest, 21.

Noa Argamani, 26.

Karina Ariev, 19.

Uriel Baruch, 35.

Ohad Ben Ami, 55.

Ron Benjamin, 53.

Agam Berger, 19.

Gali Berman, 26.

Ziv Berman, 26.

Ariel Bibas, 4.

Kfir Bibas, 10 months.

Shiri Bibas, 32.

Yarden Bibas, 34.

Elkana Bohbot, 34.

Rom Braslavski, 19.

Yagev Buchshtab, 34.

Amit Esther Buskila, 28.

Itai Chen, 19.

Eliya Cohen, 26.

Nimrod Cohen, 19.

Amiram Cooper, 84.

Ariel Cunio, 26.

David Cunio, 33.

Alexander Dancyg, 75.

Ori Danino, 24.

Evyatar David, 23.

Sagui Dekel Chen, 35.

Itzhk Elgarat, 68.

Carmel Gat, 39.

Itzhak Gelerenter, 56.

Daniella Gilboa, 19.

Guy Gilboa-Dalal, 22.

Hersh Goldberg-Polin, 23.

Hadar Goldin, 32.

Romi Gonen, 23.

Ran Gvili, 24.

Gad Haggai, 73.

Maxim Herkin, 35.

Oryon Hernandez, 30.

Eitan Horn, 37.

Yair Horn, 45.

Tsachi Idan, 51.

Bipin Joshi, 23.

Ofer Kalderon, 53.

Segev Kalfon, 25.

Elad Katzir, 47.

Andrey Kozlov, 27.

Bar Kupershtein, 22.

Naama Levy, 19.

Or Levy, 33.

Elyakim Libman, 24.

Oded Lifshitz, 83.

Alexander Lobanov, 32.

Shlomo Mansour, 85.

Almog Meir Jan, 21.

Avera Mengistu, 37.

Yoram Metzger, 80.

Omri Miran, 46.

Abraham Mor Eitan, 23.

Gadi Moshe Mozes, 79.

Abraham Munder, 78.

Omer Neutra, 22.

Tamir Nimrod, 19.

Michel Nisenbaum, 59.

Yosef Ohana, 23.

Alon Ohel, 22.

Avinathan Or, 30.

Dror Or, 48.

Chaim Peri, 79.

Nadav Popplewell, 51.

Lior Rudaeff, 61.

Almog Sarusi, 26.

Eli Sharabi, 51.

Oron Shaul, 30.

Omer Shem Tov, 21.

Tal Shoham, 38.

Idan Shtivi, 28.

Keith Samuel Siegel, 64.

Doron Steinbrecher, 35.

Alexander “Sasha” Trupanob, 28.

Ilan Weiss, 56.

Omer Wenkert, 22.

Chanan Yablonka, 42.

Ohad Yahalomi, 49.

Arbel Yehoud, 28.

Dolev Yehoud, 35.

Eden Yerushalmi, 24.

Matan Zangauker, 24.