Discovered in Judean Desert: Bar Kokhba Revolt coin engraved with “Eleazar the Priest” in ancient Hebrew

A rare coin from the time of the Bar Kokhba Revolt, bearing the name of “Eleazar the Priest”, and dated to the first year of the revolt (132 CE), was discovered in the Mazuq Ha-he’teqim Nature Reserve. The coin was discovered along with three other coins from the time of the Revolt, bearing the name “Simeon”.

The rare coin. A date palm is engraved, with the inscription “Eleazar the Priest” inscribed in ancient Hebrew script. Photo: Emil Aladjem, Israel Antiquities Authority

The coin was discovered in the course of the Judean Desert Cave Survey carried out by the Israel Antiquities Authority (IAA) in cooperation with the Ministry of Heritage and the Archaeological Office for the Military Administration of Judea and Samaria, to retrieve the ancient treasures before they are stolen by antiquity looters.

Excavations of the Israel Antiquities Authority in the Judean Desert. The public is invited. Photo: Emil Aladjem, Israel Antiquities Authority

There are a few possibilities regarding the identity of Eleazar the Priest, whose name appears on the coin. One is Rabbi Eleazar Hamod‘ai, a Tannaic Rabbi from the time of Rabbi Akiva who was a student of Rabbi Yohanan ben Zakai. Rabbi Eleazar Hamod‘ai played a significant religious role at the time of the Bar Kokhba Revolt, and he was living in the town of Beitar— the location of the revolt headquarters. The Jerusalem Talmud (Ta‘anit 4:5) relates that he died in Beitar, probably during the Revolt.

On the obverse face of the coin, a date palm is engraved, with the inscription “Eleazar the Priest” inscribed in ancient Hebrew script. On the reverse, a bunch of grapes is surrounded by the text “Year One of the Redemption of Israel”, again in ancient Hebrew script.

A team of archaeologists from the Israel Antiquities Authority Prevention of Archaeological Theft Unit has been systematically surveying the Judean Desert since 2017 to reach the valuable finds before the antiquity looters. Among the finds discovered in the desert in the course of the survey, were scroll fragments of the Twelve Minor Prophets, Roman iron swords—one still in its sheath—and the earliest complete basket in the world, and more.

“We invite the public to join us in the seventh excavation season in the desert, to help save the Judean Desert archaeological finds, endangered by antiquities theft”, says Eli Escusido, Director of the Israel Antiquities Authority. The public is invited to volunteer on a dig, together with the Israel Antiquities Authority archaeological team, in the Murabba‘at Caves along Nahal Darga, where they’ll get a taste of Zionism and a touch of ‘escapism’. “The Judean Desert excavations do not cease to amaze us, and we hope that in this season we will also be able to report important finds.”

The public is invited to take part in the excavation season in the desert.