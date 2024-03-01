Subscribe
Study The Bible
ISRAEL IS AT WAR

Biden admits ceasefire “Probably not by Monday”

A ruler who listens to lies, All his ministers will be wicked.

Proverbs

29:

12

(the israel bible)

JNS

JNS

March 1, 2024

< 1 minute

Days after he said he hoped there would be a ceasefire in Gaza by Monday, March 4, U.S. President Joe Biden said on Thursday before boarding Marine One that the timeline was likely unrealistic for a deal.

“Do you expect a ceasefire by Monday, sir?  Do you still expect a ceasefire is possible by Monday, sir?” Biden was asked on the White House South Lawn.

“Hope springs eternal,” the president replied. “I was on the telephone with the people in the region. I’m still—probably not by Monday, but I’m hopeful.”

The reporter asked what Biden’s reaction was to the death of more than 100 civilians in Gaza. (Israel has said that the deaths were largely due to a riot around trucks delivering aid.)

“I just—we’re checking that out right now. But two—there’s two competing versions of what happened. I don’t have an answer yet,” he said.

Asked whether the president worried that it would complicate negotiations, Biden said, “I know it will.”

Israeli officials and others had said that Biden’s statement about a ceasefire by Monday caught them by surprise.

Share this article

Related articles

US growing increasingly concerned Israel may invade Lebanon

JNS

JNS

As US elections loom, Biden administration’s hostility toward Israel grows

JNS

JNS

PA Govt resigns; Biden State Dept. pleads “No comment” on future Palestinian State

JNS

JNS

Donate today to support Israel’s needy

$10

$25

$50

$100

$250

CUSTOM AMOUNT

Follow Us

Youtube Instagram
Study the Bible
Donate to israel365
Youtube
Study the Bible
Donate to israel365

© ISRAEL365NEWS 2024 Privacy Policy

Study the Bible
Donate to israel365

Subscribe

Prophecy from the Bible is revealing itself as we speak. Israel365 News is the only media outlet reporting on it.

Sign up to our free daily newsletter today to get all the most important stories directly to your inbox. See how the latest updates in Jerusalem and the world are connected to the prophecies we read in the Bible. .