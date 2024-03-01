Biden admits ceasefire “Probably not by Monday”

Days after he said he hoped there would be a ceasefire in Gaza by Monday, March 4, U.S. President Joe Biden said on Thursday before boarding Marine One that the timeline was likely unrealistic for a deal.

“Do you expect a ceasefire by Monday, sir? Do you still expect a ceasefire is possible by Monday, sir?” Biden was asked on the White House South Lawn.

“Hope springs eternal,” the president replied. “I was on the telephone with the people in the region. I’m still—probably not by Monday, but I’m hopeful.”

The reporter asked what Biden’s reaction was to the death of more than 100 civilians in Gaza. (Israel has said that the deaths were largely due to a riot around trucks delivering aid.)

“I just—we’re checking that out right now. But two—there’s two competing versions of what happened. I don’t have an answer yet,” he said.

Asked whether the president worried that it would complicate negotiations, Biden said, “I know it will.”

Israeli officials and others had said that Biden’s statement about a ceasefire by Monday caught them by surprise.