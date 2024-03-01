Terrorist kills two Israelis in shooting at Samaria gas station

A terrorist shot and killed two Israelis on Thursday afternoon at a gas station outside the town of Eli in the Binyamin region of Samaria, first responders and the Israel Defense Forces said.

“A terrorist arrived at the Eli gas station in the Binyamin Brigade” deployment area “and opened fire,” the IDF posted on social media, in Hebrew. “The terrorist was eliminated.”

The victims were identified as Yitzchak Zeiger, a 57-year-old father of three and grandfather of two from Shavei Shomron in northern Samaria, and Uria Hartum, a 16-year-old high-schooler from Dolev who had hitched a ride with Zeiger.

A Palestinian security officer gunned down two unarmed Israeli civilians today.



🕯️ Yitzhak Zeiger, 57

🕯️ Uria Hartum, 16



The murderer’s family will be richly rewarded by the Palestinian Authority.



And the world asks why Israelis don’t want to reward Palestinian terrorism with… pic.twitter.com/93OKADDwZi — Aviva Klompas (@AvivaKlompas) February 29, 2024

Aviad Gizbar, owner of a hummus restaurant at the gas station, neutralized the terrorist, whom Arab media named as Muhammad Manasra. The latter, of Qalandiya near Jerusalem, reportedly served as a police officer in the Palestinian Authority.

The IDF Homefront Command briefly called on residents of Eli to stay inside and close doors and windows as forces searched for additional suspects.

Aviad Gizbar (middle), owner of a hummus restaurant at the Eli gas station, and Eli Mayor Ariel Elmaliach (right) at the scene of a deadly shooting attack near the Samaria Jewish community, Feb. 29, 2024. Photo by Chaim Goldberg/Flash90.

“This is a serious attack. After the attack a year ago at the Eli gas station, another attack took place there,” Eli Mayor Ariel Elmaliach told Arutz 7, adding, “Unfortunately, the writing was on the wall.”

Four Israelis were killed at the Eli gas station on June 20, 2023, when two Hamas terrorists opened fire on diners at a restaurant there.

Judea and Samaria saw a dramatic rise in terrorist attacks in recent months, with shootings reaching their highest level since the Second Intifada of 2000-05, according to IDF data.

“When we arrived at the location of the incident, the scene was extremely difficult,” said Eitan Freedman, a United Hatzalah volunteer EMT.

“Unfortunately, two people had to be pronounced dead at the scene due to the severity of the injuries they sustained,” Freedman said. “Members of United Hatzalah’s psycho-trauma and crisis response unit treated a number of people for emotional shock due to the nature of the incident.”