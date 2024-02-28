Can scientists predict the pre-Gog and Magog earthquake?

Five scholars from the civil engineering department at Sami Shamoon College of Engineering in Ashdod and the physics and the earth and environmental sciences departments at Ben-Gurion University of the Negev recently completed a study in which they suggested a new method of accurately predicting earthquakes. The study, published on Feb. 25 in Scientific Reports, was carried out after a 6.3-magnitude aftershock, felt in Turkey and Syria on Feb. 20, measured fracture-induced electromagnetic radiation (FEMR) along a fault system stretching some 600 miles from the Red Sea to Turkey.

The aftershock followed a 7.8-magnitude earthquake on Feb. 6, 2023 in Turkey and parts of Syria that killed about 60,000 people, displaced some 3 million, and caused an estimated $40 billion in damage.

The Israeli government has become increasingly concerned about catastrophic earthquakes. In 2019, Israel’s EEW system (Earthquake Early Warning) went active. The system, composed of 120 sensors running along a 400-kilometer length of the Dead Sea Rift from Eilat to the Golan Heights, can issue an earthquake warning of several seconds up to several minutes, depending on the location of the earthquake’s epicenter.

Collapsed buildings in Kahramanmaraş Turkey, following a deadly 7.8-magnitude earthquake that hit the country in the early morning hours of Feb. 6, 2023. Source: Screenshot. (JNS)

The system is aptly named Teruah which means Shofar blast in Hebrew. The Shofar is prophesied to play a significant role in the end-of-days. The Book of Isaiah tells us that it is a signal for the dispersed Jews to return from exile as the first stage of the final redemption:

And on that day, a great shofar shall be sounded; and the strayed who are in the land of Assyria and the expelled who are in the land of Egypt shall come and worship Hashem on the holy mount, in Yerushalayim. Isaiah 27:13

It should also be noted that massive earthquakes in Israel are also part of the prophesied end-of-days. These earthquakes will be so severe as to cause geographic changes in the Temple Mount, requiring the construction of an entirely new city. The quakes will cause springs of water to burst forth around Jerusalem, bringing about the prophecy in Zechariah.

And it shall come to pass on that day that living waters shall go out from Yerushalayim: half of them toward the eastern sea and half of them toward the western sea; in summer and in winter shall it be.” Zechariah 14:8

The Knesset Guard, the IDF Home Front Command, firefighters, police and Magen David Adom drill an earthquake taking place near Ashkelon, Dec. 19, 2019. Photo by Yaniv Nadav/Flash90. (source: JNS)

The earthquake will also split the Mount of Olives in two.

On that day, He will set His feet on the Mount of Olives, near Yerushalayim on the east; and the Mount of Olives shall split across from east to west, and one part of the Mount shall shift to the north and the other to the south, a huge gorge. Zechariah 14:4

Earthquakes are prophesied to accompany the end-of-days and are explicitly mentioned by the prophets as playing a role in the end of days, preparing the world by burning away impurities as a crucible is used in metallurgy to purify metal.

But Hashem God is the true God, He is the living God, and the everlasting King; at His wrath the earth trembled, and the nations are not able to abide His indignation. Jeremiah 10:10

The Prophet Ezekiel specifically described earthquakes as preceding the War of Gog and Magog:

Mountains shall be overthrown, cliffs shall topple, and every wall shall crumble to the ground. Ezekiel 38:20

Some rabbis have attributed this pre-Magog shake-up to God entering into the fray, using the forces of nature as his weapons of choice.

Israel Border Police officers stand guard as Jews visit the Temple Mount in Jerusalem, April 9, 2023. Photo by Jamal Awad/Flash90.

Israel’s Jordan Valley and Dead Sea are part of the Syrian-African Rift Valley, which stretches from Lebanon’s Bekaa Valley to Mozambique in Southeastern Africa. Large earthquakes usually hit Israel approximately once every 90 years and there is concern that another one is due – considering that the most recent one occurred in 1927. That event saw more than 400 people killed and extensive damage to buildings in Jerusalem and Hebron.

In 2022 and again one year later, Israel was hit by a wave of minor earthquakes.

According to data presented by Kan News, about 60 % of the homes in Israel are still not protected from missile attacks, earthquakes, or collapse due to obsolescence. More than half of Israeli citizens live in a building not properly protected against such events.

View of damage caused to a home in the city of Tiberias in northern Israel after earthquakes shook the area, on July 9, 2018. Most buildings are not made to survive such natural disasters. Photo by David Cohen/Flash90. (source: JNS)

According to Kan, a major earthquake is predicted to cause about 7,000 deaths and 145,000 injuries, with 170,000 people left homeless and 320,000 buildings damaged.

In addition to the aptly named Shofar/Teruah early warning system, Israel is also making practical preparations to make the final pre-Messiah earthquakes slightly less devastating. In 2005, the Israeli government initiated the TAMA 38 plan, encouraging residents to strengthen their buildings’ structures. But it currently takes 3-5 years for a building to be approved under the TAMA program. According to Kan, since 2005, only 27,000 buildings have been reinforced under the plan.