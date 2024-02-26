Sanhedrin Warns Britain: Recognize “Palestinian Terrorist State and You Will be Desert Waste”

The nascent Sanhedrin issued an open letter to the British government and the British people, warning against recognizing a “Palestinian state”.

During a recent visit to Beirut, former prime minister and the current British Foreign Secretary David Cameron went on record as saying that the UK could officially recognize a Palestinian state after a ceasefire in Gaza “without necessarily awaiting the outcome of negotiations between Israel and the Palestinians on a resolution of the conflict.” He went on to claim that such UK recognition could materialize “even before the end of a negotiating process.”

The Sanhedrin’s letter opened by asking rhetorically, “When will they ever learn? Will the British People learn from their own history?”

“First of all, we wish to praise Great Britain for its support to Israel in its war against Hamas and for its participation in the war against the Houthis in Yemen, for world peace and global trade,” the letter read. “We heard however, that the British Government is considering recognising the Palestinian falsehood and to declare that it is recognising an Arab State (for extreme terrorists) at the expense of the Nation of Israel, in the Holy Land of Israel .”

“As you are aware, the Land of Israel was given to the Nation of Israel by God, the Master of the World, and the Land has remained loyal to the Jewish People for close to two thousand years and has fulfilled the scriptural verse, “that your enemies ……. will be astonished”. (Leviticus Chap. 26, verse 32). The Land did not agree to accept the enemies of Israel within it and remained desolate for hundreds of years.”

The Sanhedrin cited “The Innocents Abroad” written by the American author Mark Twain in which he related his travels to the Land of Israel in 1867. Twain described the land of Israel as follows:

“A desolate land whose soil is quite rich, but the whole of it grows only dill and thornbush, a still and mournful space. There is a desert here, that even the imagination cannot give it the glory of life and activity. We arrived safely at Mount Tabor, the whole way we did not see a living soul, there was almost not a tree anywhere and not a bush. Even the olive and the prickly pear cactus, those loyal friends of the inferior land, have almost abandoned the Land… The Land of Israel sits in sackcloth and ashes. The spell of a curse hovers over it, which shames its fields, and forbids the greatness of its power in handcuffs, the Land of Israel is desolate and lacking beauty, the Land of Israel no longer belongs to the world of action.”

The Sanhedrin emphasized that the land remained desolate, as described by Twain, until the Nation of Israel returned to the Land in the modern era, when the Land reverted back to being “a fertile garden, a coveted Land, a joy for the world”.

“By the Grace of God, Britain was able to be the greatest empire in human history,’ the Sanhedrin wrote. “Britain also merited to be the first country in the world to recognise, more than one hundred years ago by the Balfour Declaration, the plain truth known to all who read the Bible, that the Land of Israel belongs to the Nation of Israel and is waiting for the Nation of Israel to return to it.”

“After that, Britain received from the League of Nations a Mandate to assist in the construction of a national home for the Jewish People. However, despite this and regrettably, Britain divided the Land of Israel into two, one section east of the Jordan River which it gave to the Arabs as the Kingdom of Jordan and the second section, west of the River Jordan, which it called Palestine, a name that had been invented for the Land of Israel by the Romans in order to blur and conceal the Land’s Jewish character and identity .”

“Despite its obligation to the Jewish People, the Mandatory Government imposed restrictions on Jewish Immigration to the Land of Israel and on the purchase of land by them. Over time, these restrictions gradually become more severe. Contrary to this, the Mandatory Government allowed, with deliberate disregard, the illegal entry of many Arabs to the Land from neighboring lands (it is recommended to read the book, “From Time Immemorial” by the journalist Joan Peters, from 1984, in which she provides data on the Arab immigration to the Land of Israel following the return of the Jews to it).

“Even during its final days in the Land of Israel, the British Mandatory Authority tried to thwart the establishment of the State of Israel, and to assist those Arab infiltrators to establish an Arab state in the Land. In that same important decision of the UN of 29th of November 1947, in which a Jewish State received recognition from the UN, the British representative abstained in the vote and did not support the establishment of a Jewish State, which was completely contrary to the British undertaking to the Jewish People.”

“According to Divine Providence, the moment that Britain divided the Land of Israel, the British Empire was sentenced to cease to be an empire. Within a few days, just as the Prophet Joel said in Chapter 4 of the Book of Joel, that God judges the nations for dividing the Land of Israel.”

“In fact, it was Britain which created the ‘Palestinian Problem’ by bringing to Israel migrant Arab workers from the Muslim world, instead of settling it with Jews as it should have done according to the terms of the British Mandate for the Land of Israel. The British also did a similar thing in Sri Lanka, where they brought Tamil migrant workers, and thereby created war and bloodshed which lasted for thirty years.”

“The Palestinian Authority, which you wish to recognise as a legitimate, sovereign entity within the territory of the Land of Israel, is for all intents and purposes, a terror organization. This body publicizes incitement publications in the media against Israel, it calls to carry out terror activities against Jews and support for Hamas’ terrible actions. The educational system of the Palestinian Authority is full of Antisemitic content and of praise and admiration for terrorists. The Authority’s Treasury Department transfers each month salaries and grants to each of the families of the terrorists including the families of the terrorists who carried out the terrible massacre of October 7, 2023. Many tens of men of the Palestinian security systems participated in this War of terror activities against Jews. The Palestinian Authority’s declared objective is the conquest of all of the Land of Israel and the casting of the Jews into the Sea.”

“You should know that the return of the Nation of Israel to the Land, is not only the fulfillment of the historic right of the People of God to the Land of Israel, but it carries an enormous weight for all of mankind since it brings closer the coming of the Messiah which will bring redemption to the whole world and the fulfillment of the ‘Vision of the Prophets’.”

“We strongly recommend to the British People and to its government to recognise the right of the Nation of Israel to the entire Land of Israel. They should ponder why and in what manner the Nation has returned to its Land, after 1800 years and has established against all the odds a magnificent state. The only explanation is that this is God’s Will. He promised in the Bible and He will continue to fulfill His word. Every intelligent person will not endanger his family and his country in a war against the divine agenda but instead the United Kingdom should please come to its senses, in order to preserve the right of the Jewish Nation to all of the Land of Israel.”

“To reevaluate its steps towards the Land of Israel and the Jewish People, over the last hundred years, and thereby repair some of the severe historic injustice done by the British Mandatory Government to the Nation of Israel in the Land of Israel. If Britain will not act accordingly, we believe that it will be harshly punished by the Master of the World, just as the Prophet Joel stated, in Chapter 4, Verse 19:

……”and Edom shall be a desert waste, because of the violence done to the children of Judah, because they shed innocent blood in their land”.

“Britain today is flooded today with tens of millions of Muslims, specifically of the radical side of Shiite Wahhabis, who are conducting an independent culture and religion and have not been absorbed into the local culture.”

“Should Britain recognise a Palestinian Terror State, not much will be missing for in Britain will also occur extremist Islamic terrorist activities just as Israel experienced the 7th of October Massacre. If Britain should support the Palestinian Authority terrorists here in Israel, it also is likely to be hit by exactly the same thing.”

“The choice is in your hands,” the letter finished ominously.

