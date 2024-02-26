Subscribe
ISRAEL IS AT WAR

In Times Square, 3,000 teens gather for ‘Jewish pride, solidarity’

I charge you: Be strong and resolute; do not be terrified or dismayed, for Hashem your God is with you wherever you go.

Joshua

1:

9

(the israel bible)

February 26, 2024

2 min read

“Let us return to our communities, ready to lead and demonstrate to our brethren in Israel that they can indeed count on us,” said Rabbi Mendy Kotlarsky, executive director of Merkos 302.

Some 3,000 Jewish teens gathered in Times Square in Manhattan on Saturday night as part of the Chabad’s 16th annual CTeen International Shabbaton.

The group, including 200 teens from Israel and young people from more than 50 countries, prayed for the Israeli hostages in Gaza and for peace in Israel, according to a Chabad release.

“Our resilience, our spirit, our deeds—these are the true catalysts for change,” Rabbi Mendy Kotlarsky, executive director of Merkos 302 and vice-chairman of CTeen International, said at the event.

“Let us return to our communities, ready to lead and demonstrate to our brethren in Israel that they can indeed count on us,” he added.

Some 3,000 Jewish teens gather in Times Square in Manhattan on Saturday night, Feb. 24, 2024 as part of Chabad’s annual CTeen International Shabbaton. Photo by Rivkah Laber/Chabad. (Source: JNS)

More than 100,000 people viewed a live broadcast of the event, which included musical performances and dancing, according to Chabad.

“The Times Square takeover was incredibly impactful. The melodies, the collective prayers for the hostages—it felt as though the heavens themselves were moved by our actions,” stated Moshe Italy, 21, of Maslul, in southern Israel.

“Since Oct. 7, the youth in Israel have matured beyond their years,” he added. “Despite being labeled as the ‘TikTok generation,’ their strength is undeniable. They are the future leaders of our nation.”

