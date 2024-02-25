Terrorists caught among civilians evacuating Khan Yunis

Israeli forces continued ground and aerial operations across the Gaza Strip • Two additional soldiers slain.

Israeli troops captured terrorists who tried to hide among civilians being evacuated from combat zones in western Khan Yunis, the military said on Sunday morning.

Also over the past 24 hours in the former Hamas stronghold in southern Gaza, Israeli forces killed several terrorists and confiscated weapons.

לוחמי צוות הקרב של חטיבה 7 ממשיכים בלחימה במערב חאן יונס.

ביממה האחרונה, כחלק מהמאמצים לפינוי תושבים ממרחב הלחימה עצרו הלוחמים מספר מחבלים שניסו לברוח בחסות האוכלסייה.

כמו כן, הלוחמים חיסלו מספר מחבלים ואיתרו אמצעי לחימה במרחב>> pic.twitter.com/NDvB3TV4eE — צבא ההגנה לישראל (@idfonline) February 25, 2024

After the months-long battle finishes in Khan Yunis, Israeli forces are expected to head to the southernmost city in the Strip, Rafah on the Egyptian border.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has described Rafah as the “last Hamas bastion” where the war will be won, containing the terrorist group’s final four battalions.

Netanyahu was set on Sunday to present plans for the IDF attack in Rafah, amid mounting international pressure for an immediate ceasefire.

Israeli forces operating in the Gaza Strip, Feb. 24, 2024. Credit: IDF. (source: JNS)

“I will convene the Cabinet to approve the operational plans for action in Rafah, including the evacuation of the civilian population,” the prime minister tweeted.

“Only a combination of military pressure and firm negotiations will lead to the release of our hostages, the elimination of Hamas and the achievement of all the war’s objectives,” he added.

Meanwhile, several terrorists were killed in the central Gaza Strip over the past 24 hours and in the Zeitoun neighborhood of Gaza City in the north, where a nearly weeklong ground and aerial operation to clear out terrorists from the district has been taking place ahead of a pilot program intended to empower local leaders to replace the Hamas terrorist group in governing Gaza.

Additionally, Israeli forces located weapons and destroyed rocket-launching zones in the area. Furthermore, the Israeli Air Force destroyed several rocket launch posts in strikes throughout the Gaza Strip aimed at Hamas’s aerial unit.

The IDF named two soldiers killed in action over the past 24 hours, bringing the military’s death toll to 239 since the start of the Gaza ground invasion on Oct. 27 and to 578 on all fronts since the start of the war on Oct. 7.

Maj. Eyal Shuminov, 24, from Karmiel, was killed in the northern Gaza Strip on Saturday, and Staff Sgt. Nerya Belete, 21, from Shavei Shomron, fell in battle in the southern Gaza Strip on Saturday.

We are heartbroken to report that 24-year-old IDF Major Eyal Shuminov was killed in #Gaza during this current operation against #Hamas terrorists. May the memory and heroism of this brave IDF soldier forever be a blessing. 🕯️ pic.twitter.com/qYb36NjYOs — StandWithUs (@StandWithUs) February 24, 2024