Israeli killed, eight wounded in terror shooting near Ma’ale Adumim

Two of the victims were in critical condition • Israeli forces neutralized three Palestinian terrorists.

An Israeli was killed and eight others were wounded on Thursday morning in a terrorist shooting on the Route 1 highway near Ma’ale Adumim, 4.3 miles east of Jerusalem in Judea.

Magen David Adom paramedics treated the victims on the scene, including three in critical condition with gunshot wounds to the upper body. Two other Israelis were moderately wounded and the rest were lightly hurt.

Five of the victims were evacuated to Shaare Zedek Medical Center and another was taken to Hadassah Medical Center, both in Jerusalem.

Security forces and armed civilians shot and neutralized two Palestinian terrorists at the scene, according to police. An additional terrorist was located and neutralized following a search.

Police at the scene of a terror shooting outside of Ma’ale Adumim in Judea, Feb. 22, 2024. Photo by Chaim Goldberg/FLASH90. (Source: JNS)

The three terrorists had opened fire on vehicles waiting in traffic to pass through the az-Za’ayyem checkpoint en route to Jerusalem.

Police said the terrorists were armed with assault rifles and a grenade.

The Israel Security Agency (Shin Bet) later identified them as Ahmed al-Wash, 31, a resident of Za’atara, and brothers Mohamed Zawahra, 26, and Kathem Zawahra, 31, both from Ta’amra.

Kathem Zawahra was previously jailed for entering Israel illegally, according to the Shin Bet.

“An extremely large disaster was avoided here thanks to police and armed citizens,” National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir said while touring the attack scene. “We’re distributing more and more guns. I think that today, everyone understands that guns save lives.”

“Six months ago, I said that Jewish Judea and Samaria residents’ right to life outweighs Palestinian Authority residents’ right to freedom of movement. I expect there to be more checkpoints and restrictions. Our enemies do not seek excuses, they just want to harm us,” he added.

Gush Etzion Regional Council Mayor and Chairman of the Yesha Council Shlomo Ne’eman said that “traffic jams at the checkpoints have turned into death traps.

“We should restrict the movement of those who are carrying out attacks and allow the residents of Israel to move around their country safely,” he added.

Earlier this month, Israeli Border Police officers thwarted a stabbing in Al-Eizariya, located close to Ma’ale Adumim on the outskirts of the eastern part of the capital.

Officers stopped a Palestinian suspect for questioning, who then drew a knife and attacked them.

The officers opened fire in response, killing the terrorist.

No other injuries were reported.

On Dec. 31, two Israelis were wounded in a Palestinian stabbing at the Mishor Adumim industrial zone in Ma’ale Adumim.

In August, six Israelis were wounded in Ma’ale Adumim when a 20-year-old Palestinian from Al-Eizariya (also known as Bethany) opened fire with a handgun outside the main shopping mall in the city.

An off-duty Border Police officer shot and killed the terrorist, who was found to have also been armed with a knife.