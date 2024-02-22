Rubio commemorates victims of 1994 antisemitic terror attack in Argentina

“We must continue to advocate for justice and accountability,” the Florida senator said.

Sen. Marco Rubio (R-Fla.) visited the Asociación Mutual Israelita Argentina (AMIA) building in Buenos Aires to honor the deaths of the 85 people who were killed when Iranian-backed Hezbollah terrorists bombed the Jewish community center in the summer of 1994.

Today in #Argentina we honored the memory of the 85 innocent victims killed by Hezbollah in the 1994 terrorist attack on @InfoAMIA pic.twitter.com/IpEmjjsmYz — Marco Rubio (@marcorubio) February 19, 2024

Rubio also memorialized prosecutor Alberto Nisman, the Argentine attorney and chief investigator of the terrorist attack, who was found dead at his home in Buenos Aires in 2015, reportedly murdered, before he could reveal his findings.

“This year marks the 30th anniversary of the brutal terrorist attack against the AMIA. I’m humbled to visit this site and commemorate the 85 lives lost, as well as Argentine prosecutor Alberto Nisman who investigated this brutal attack and paid the ultimate price for simply doing his job,” Rubio said.

A protest in Buenos Aires marked the one-year anniversary of the death of Alberto Nisman, the Argentinian federal prosecutor who was investigating the AMIA Jewish center bombing, January 2016. Credit: Wikimedia Commons. (source: JNS)

The legislator called for continuing “to advocate for justice and accountability.”

He said that “at a time when antisemitism is on the rise around the world, it is our moral duty to stand in support of the Jewish community.”

In December, the U.S. Department of Justice indicted Samuel Salman El Reda for his alleged role in the 1994 attack. El Reda is accused of helping plan and execute the bombing; he faces 45 years in prison.