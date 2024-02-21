El Al gifting IDF soldiers free tickets in show of appreciation

“We feel it is our obligation to give back to those who contributed to the country and defense during this period,” said Israel’s flagship carrier.

Israeli flagship carrier El Al announced on Tuesday the gifting of free airline tickets to Europe to IDF soldiers who have served in the ongoing war against Hamas.

“As a company that enlisted in the national effort at the very beginning of the war, we feel it is our obligation to give back to those who contributed to the country and defense during this period,” according to a statement by El Al.

Soldiers are eligible for the free ticket if they experienced 30 days or more of active service since the Oct. 7 massacre and are existing members of or join the airline’s frequent flyer club.

Israeli soldiers operating against Hamas in the Gaza Strip, Nov. 1, 2023. Credit: IDF. (source: JNS)

Registration to receive the coupon code for the free flights is open until Feb. 26 or until stocks last, according to the company, and can be redeemed until Feb. 29 for flights departing Israel any time between May 5, 2024 and February 17, 2025.

The possible destinations: Vienna, Austria; Thessaloniki or Athens, Greece; Sofia, Bulgaria; Paphos or Larnaca, Cyprus; Budapest, Hungary; Bucharest, Romania; or Zurich, Switzerland.

Following Hamas’ Oct. 7 assault, Israeli carriers, including El Al, added flights to accommodate the influx of reservists converging on the country due to the mobilization of some 360,000 troops.

One El Al plane that arrived at Ben-Gurion Airport on Oct. 24 wasn’t filled with passengers or suitcases. The charter flight—which was delivering medical supplies—placed photos of hostages being held by Hamas in Gaza on the seats.