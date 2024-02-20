Israel Minister of Tourism tells Christian Broadcasters: “Israel is Safe for Tourists!”

The Israel Minister of Tourism Haim Katz traveled to Nashville, Tennessee to participate in the annual NRB (National Religious Broadcasters) Christian Media Convention. More than 4,000 Christian communicators are taking part part in this years largest convention for Christian media. Partticipants will include representatives of television stations broadcasting to millions globally, and those in radio, print media, or who are senior clergy.

As part of his visit to the USA, the Israel Minister of Tourism and ministry representatives will work to strengthen collaboration with tour operators and opinion leaders in the Christian world, with a focus on expanding Christian tourism to Israel.

Israel Minister of Tourism Haim Katz will meet with marketing and media companies that specialize in the Christian market, including TBN, the largest Evangelical television network in the USA, and the Salem Group – one of the most prominent in the field, which appeals to, among others, a conservative Christian audience. In addition, the minister will hold meetings with the InterNova Travel Group, one of the largest in the USA, and with the director of the United States Tour Operators (USTOA).

Israeli Tourism Minister Haim Katz in Riyadh, Sept. 26, 2023. Photo: Courtesy. (source: JNS)

In his opening speech at the convention and in interviews with major media outlets, Israel Minister of Tourism Haim Katz expressed gratitude for the Evangelical community’s support for Israel, highlighting the essential interfaith connection in the wake of the October 7 massacre. He emphasized the fact that the safety of tourists is a top priority for the Israeli government, that most Christian sites are operating as usual, and that Israel is safe for tourists.

“The year 2024 will be characterized by faith-based and solidarity tourism,” Katz said. “The NRB convention is a key event to garner support and promote travel to Israel. The American market is the largest source market for Israel, with the highest figures for incoming tourism and [is] very significant for the Israeli economy. Demand from the US is at a peak. We must maintain the momentum, and especially in light of the war, encourage, as much as possible, tourism to Israel.”

The convention opened on Tuesday, February 20, in Nashville, Tennessee. At the dedicated booth set up by the Israel Ministry of Tourism, convention participants will be exposed to the Christian pilgrim and tourist experience in Israel. The booth will also provide a platform for representatives from Israel, including tour operators, social organizations, business entrepreneurs and others looking to create collaborations.

JERUSALEM, ISRAEL – JUNE 19, 2015: People make pilgrimages to the Stone of Anointing in Church of the Holy Sepulchre. (source: Shutterstock)

According to the 2023 Inbound Tourism Survey conducted by the Israel Ministry of Tourism, the United States is the largest source country for incoming tourism, accounting for almost one-third of the total. An increase of 12% in tourist arrivals from the US was registered in 2023, compared to the previous record year of 2019. During his time in Israel, the American tourist spends about 50% more money than the average amount spent by those arriving from other nations.

Over half (56%) of the tourists visiting Israel are Christians and about a fifth (21%) of all tourism to Israel is defined as pilgrimage.

2019 marked a record year for tourists from the US but the following years fell dramatically due to the COVID epidemic. In 2023, the number of tourist arrivals from the US increased by 12% when compared to 2019.

The Gaza war that began on October 7, 2023 adversely affected tourism. The Tourism Ministry reported that 2023 ended with 3.01 million tourist entries, 23% less than the 3.9 million who were expected to come.