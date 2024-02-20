Israeli wounded in northern Samaria terror bombing

Terrorists threw an explosive device at the car carrying five residents of Homesh, one of whom had survived a prior attack in the same area.

An Israeli man was lightly wounded when terrorists threw an explosive device at his vehicle on Route 60 between Homesh and Shavei Shomron in northern Samaria on Monday evening.

The man, who was wounded in the limbs by glass shrapnel, drove to the entrance to Shavei Shomron, where MDA medical personnel provided initial treatment before evacuating him to Meir Medical Center in the central Israeli city of Kfar Saba.

“Terrorists threw a bomb at an Israeli vehicle near the village of Burka in the area of the Shomron Brigade. The security forces were rushed to the spot and provided initial medical treatment to the injured Israeli. The forces are scanning the area for suspects,” an Israel Defense Forces spokesperson said.

An Israeli vehicle damaged from a bombing attack in northern Samaria, Feb. 19, 2024. Credit: Samaria Regional Council. (source: JNS)

According to the Samaria Regional Council five residents of Homesh were in the car at the time of the attack, including Avia Antman, who also survived a shooting attack in December 2021 in the same area that killed 25-year-old yeshiva student Yehuda Dimantman.

“We just got off the road from Homesh and a bomb was thrown at us, all our windows were smashed and we got out by a miracle. If it had been thrown through one of the windows, we would have been finished,” said Antman.

Pictures of the vehicle showed a smashed front windshield and shattered windows. The body of the car also appeared to be extensively damaged.

An Israeli vehicle damaged from a bombing attack in northern Samaria, Feb. 19, 2024. Credit: Magen David Adom. (source: JNS)

Samaria Regional Council head Yossi Dagan blamed the Palestinian Authority for the attack and called to close the checkpoint where the attack occurred.

“The P.A. is trying to raise its head to carry out more terrorist attacks. Together with all the people of Israel, I am strengthening the yeshiva pioneers in Homesh. I expect the leadership to turn the tables there—no matter what happens, we will not accept terrorism here. They opened the checkpoint there just a week ago, I demand the barriers be closed,” he said.