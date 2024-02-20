IDF reveals videos of Bibas family just after being abducted on Oct. 7

“Seeing this young mother clutching her babies surrounded by a group of armed terrorists is horrifying.”

IDF Spokesman Rear Adm. Daniel Hagari revealed on Monday videos of Shiri, Ariel and Kfir Bibas taken in Khan Yunis in the Gaza Strip, just after they were kidnapped from their home in Kibbutz Nir Oz during Hamas’s Oct. 7 massacre.

“Seeing this young mother clutching her babies surrounded by a group of armed terrorists is horrifying. But it is also a call to action: That we must bring the hostages home,” said Hagari.

“We are very concerned about the condition and safety of Shiri and the children and are making every effort to obtain more information about their fate,” he added.

Hagari said the videos were taken at a terrorist outpost belonging to the Mujahideen Brigades.

“Those who have the audacity to question our need to operate in Gaza, but don’t have decency, the basic decency and humanity, to release the hostages first of all, they all should take a good look at this terrified mother, Shiri, clutching her babies. Until Hamas releases our hostages, we will leave no stone unturned,” added Hagari.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu released a statement on Monday saying, “The video of the Bibas family in Gaza tugs at the heart, and reminds us whom we are dealing with.

“We will bring these kidnappers of babies and mothers to justice. They won’t get away with it,” he added.

In November, the “military” wing of Hamas announced the deaths of then-10-month-old Kfir, his brother Ariel, 4, and his mother, Shiri, 32.

In response, the IDF said only that it was “assessing the accuracy of the information.”

Shortly thereafter, Hamas released a propaganda video showing father Yarden Bibas, 34, who was also abducted on Oct. 7 and remains in Gaza, seemingly confirming his family had been killed.

The IDF denounced the propaganda video as “psychological terror.”

Netanyahu on Sunday urged the international community to increase pressure on Qatar to bring about the release of the remaining 134 hostages held in Gaza.

Video showing Shiri, Ariel and Kfir Bibas in Gaza, just after they were taken hostage by Hamas on Oct. 7, Feb. 19, 2024. Credit: IDF. (source: JNS)

The remarks come as weeks-long on-again off-again American-backed talks through Qatari and Egyptian intermediaries to reach an agreement for free the captives have stalled over Hamas demands. About 100 of the hostages are believed to be alive.

“Qatar can press Hamas as no one else can. They host Hamas leaders. Hamas is dependent on them financially,” Netanyahu said in an address to the Conference of Presidents of Major American Jewish Organizations meeting in Jerusalem.

Qatar, which is home to a major American military base, hosts Hamas leaders living in the Gulf state in luxurious exile and, with past Israeli accord, has long funded Hamas in Gaza.

“The release of hostages can be achieved through strong military action and tough negotiations, very tough negotiations,” the prime minister said. “That tough position has to involve the exertion of pressure. And the exertion of pressure is not merely on Hamas itself, but on those who can exert pressure on Hamas, beginning with Qatar.”

Terrorists from Gaza kidnap the Bibas family at Kibbutz Nir Oz, Oct. 7, 2023. Source: Screenshot. (Source: JNS)

If the remaining hostages held by Hamas in Gaza are not freed before Ramadan, which starts in approximately three weeks, the Israel Defense Forces campaign against the terrorist group will continue, including in Rafah, War Cabinet member Minister Benny Gantz pledged on Sunday.

An Israeli triumph over Hamas consists of four elements, the former IDF chief of staff told attendees: military victory, freeing the hostages, replacing Gaza’s terror rulers through a diplomatic settlement and restoring the Jewish state’s national resilience.

“Let me be clear; we are operating in Gaza not out of revenge for Oct. 7 but out of a clear conviction to secure our future—the future of Israel’s next generations. We will continue fighting, in any scenario, until we achieve our goals,” Gantz emphasized.

Two Israeli hostages, Fernando Simon Marman, 60, and Louis Har, 70, were rescued in a daring military operation in Rafah on Feb. 11.