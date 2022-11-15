Site logo
BREAKING NEWS: One Israeli Killed and Two Seriously Wounded in Palestinian Stabbing Attack [WATCH]

Though I walk through a valley of deepest darkness, I fear no harm, for You are with me; Your rod and Your staff—they comfort me.

Psalms

23:

4

(the israel bible)

November 15, 2022

Three Israelis were seriously wounded by a Palestinian in a stabbing attack in the industrial park adjacent to the city of Ariel in Samaria at around 9:20. A man in his forties appeared to be critically wounded, another man in his forties was seriously wounded, and a third man about 35 years old was moderately wounded.

There are conflicting reports as to the number of terrorists with some reports claiming a single terrorist while others claim there were two. According to initial reports, one terrorist stabbed the security guard and was neutralized at the scene. A second terrorist ran to a nearby gas station and stabbed two more people. He hijacked a vehicle and fled west to Highway 5, crashed into eight vehicles, then came out with a knife to continue his stabbing spree where he was shot dead. Security forces are searching the area.

There are reports that one person was killed in a car crash caused by the terrorist. There are also reports that a second terrorist was neutralized.

United Hatzalah volunteer EMT Daniel Cohen, who was one of the first responders at the scene relayed: “When I arrived at the scene I found that the incident had transpired in two different locations.

“Overall, there are four people who were injured, three of whom are in serious condition. Together with other EMS personnel, I provided emergency medical treatment to the injured at both scenes prior to their being transported to the hospital.”

This is a developing story and will be updated as details emerge.

