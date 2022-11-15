Leaders of Jordan, Sudan congratulate Netanyahu

The leaders of Jordan and Sudan congratulated Israeli Prime Minister-designate Benjamin Netanyahu on his Nov. 1 election victory.

Jordanian King Abdullah II and Netanyahu spoke by phone on Monday, although no details of the conversation were released. The two men had an up-and-down relationship during Netanyahu’s previous 12-year tenure as premier, with Amman regularly publicly slamming alleged Israeli violations of the religious status quo in Jerusalem, foremost as they relate to the Temple Mount, where the Al-Aqsa Mosque is located.

The countries’ 1994 peace treaty recognized the kings of Jordan as the custodian of the Muslim holy places atop the compound, which is Judaism’s holiest site.

Abdullah has also regularly criticized Israeli policies vis-à-vis the Palestinians.

Sudanese military ruler Gen. Abdel Fattah al-Burhan sent a letter to Netanyahu expressing a desire to “continue the cooperation between us to advance ties in all fields for the benefit of citizens in both countries,” according to the prospective Israeli prime minister’s office.