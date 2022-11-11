Cryptocurrency company creates a statue of Elon Musk with a goat body riding a rocket

The cryptocurrency firm Elon GOAT ($EGT) is delivering a monument to its namesake, Elon Musk, in 15 days. The statue made of aluminum features Musk’s head atop a stylized goat’s body sitting astride a rocket and the company claims the tribute cost over $600,000. The cryptocurrency company launched in January and immediately began working to create the statue, explaining its motive on its website:

Being a fellow GOAT himself and a comedian, you’d think @realmartymar would have a little bit more of a sense of humor 😂. The real question here – When is Elon GOAT and a sick #Telsa going to be featured in the next Bad Boys movie!? 😃🐐 pic.twitter.com/YqrDJKJatF — Elon Goat Token (@ElonGoatToken) November 6, 2022

“We just want to meet the guy and give it to him,” the company explained. “After all, he is the most innovative human alive, hence the GOAT-GREATEST OF ALL TIME!”

Have you seen a giant statue of @elonmusk with a goat body riding a rocket. It is called the Elon Goat. It is driving around @Tesla in Fremont on the back of a semi. pic.twitter.com/UX43tu7gur — John Zuchelli (@tvzuke) September 30, 2022

The company describes the statue as a “biblical-sized gift”. The head is six feet tall and the body is 30 feet long and was created by Kevin and Michelle Stone, two Canadian sculptors. The rocket will purportedly spout flames and smoke

The statue has toured several states, promoting $EGT, but on November 26th, a procession will set out from Austin, Texas, headed for Musk’s Tesla’s Giga Factory. It is unclear whether Musk is aware of the gift or if he will participate and receive it.

Hey @elonmusk are you ready to get your present? $600k monument by your friends from @elongoattoken @voltinu November 26 in Austin, TX⚡️🐐⚡️❤️ pic.twitter.com/Ghy5FCN4nj — María Morey (@Maria_Morey_B) November 7, 2022

“The idea behind this statue is to capture the greatest transfer of wealth in its entire history,” Globe Newswire wrote about the event. “The creators of the cryptocurrency want it to make it memorable and save time just like it has been done in history, statues have been built to capture the moments. The creators of EGT want to celebrate the existence of the most innovative man of the 21st century and this is the approach to do so.”

The statue was intended as a tongue-in-cheek tribute that promoted the company but some opinions in Jewish law prohibit the making of statues. This prohibition is based on the Second Commandment which forbids any “graven image or any likeness which is in the heavens above, which is on the earth below, or which is in the water beneath the earth” (Exodus 20:4). The reason given by the sages for forbidding statues it might readily become an object of worship, a very relevant concern when idolatry was rampant.