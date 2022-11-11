Site logo
Israeli elections 2022: Making sense of the results

November 11, 2022

On November 1, the citizens of Israel went to the polls.

They clearly elected a more right-wing government.

Likud, together with other members of the right-wing parties received 65 seats of the 120 in in the parliament. In this webinar, JNS CEO Alex Traiman answers the following questions:

  • What are some of the reasons why the Israeli people have decided to cast their votes to the right?
  • Who will be part of Prime Minister Netanyahu’s cabinet?
  • How will this government differ from the last in terms of Israel’s national security interests, the increasing wave of terrorism from the Palestinians, and the threat from Iran?
  • Many on the left are somewhat hysterical that this election bodes the end of Israeli democracy. How does one respond to such allegations?
  • How will this election affect the structure of the Israeli Supreme Court?
  • How will this election affect relationships with the international community as a whole, the Biden administration, with the countries that have signed the Abraham Accords?

