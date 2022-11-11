Site logo
Adam Eliyahu Berkowitz
Pastor Trey Graham
Rabbi Pesach Wolicki
Rabbi Tuly Weisz
The Israel Guys
IAEA: Iran increases highly enriched uranium stockpile

Among them shall be Persia, Nubia, and Put, everyone with shield and helmet;

Ezekiel

38:

5

(the israel bible)

JNS

JNS

November 11, 2022

Ali Akbar Salehi, head of Iran’s Atomic Energy Organization, shows then-President Hassan Rouhani models of nuclear centrifuges, April 9, 2019. Credit: Iranian President’s Office.

Iran has increased its stockpile of highly enriched uranium, the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) said on Thursday.

The U.N. agency also chastised Tehran for continuing to bar its officials from accessing or monitoring Iranian nuclear sites.

As of Oct. 22, Iran has around 62.3 kg. (137.3 lb.) of uranium enriched to 60% purity, according to the IAEA’s latest quarterly report. This represents a 6.7 kg. increase since the IAEA’s last report in September.

Enrichment to 60% purity is one short step away from 90% weapons-grade fissile material.

Due to restrictions Tehran placed on U.N. inspectors last year and the regime’s removal of the agency’s monitoring and surveillance equipment from sites in Iran in June, the IAEA said it could not determine the precise size of Iran’s stockpile of enriched uranium.

IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi is “seriously concerned” that Iran has not cooperated with the agency’s investigation into uranium found at three undeclared sites, according to another report.

Separately, the IDF announced on Thursday that two F-35i Adir aircraft accompanied two American B-52 bombers assigned to CENTCOM through Israel’s skies.

The IDF said that the flight was part of the growing cooperation with the U.S. military, which is an important component of Israel’s national security, maintains regional stability and counters regional threats.

