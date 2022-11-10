Site logo
Netanyahu primed to receive mandate to form government

He gave us this Land, a Land flowing with milk and honey.

Deuteronomy

26:

9

(the israel bible)

JNS

JNS

November 10, 2022

< 1 min read

The Religious Zionism and United Torah Judaism political parties recommended on Thursday that opposition leader Benjamin Netanyahu be tasked with forming Israel’s next governing coalition.

The development comes a day after the other two parties that make up Netanyahu’s right-religious bloc, Shas and his Likud Party, also recommended that he be given the opportunity to form a government.

The recommendations were made following consultations between party representatives and President Isaac Herzog, who will officially hand out the mandate to form the government on Sunday.

The designated candidate, which will almost undoubtedly be Netanyahu, will then have four weeks, with the possibility of a 14-day extension, to earn the formal support of at least 61 parliamentarians to pass a confidence vote in the 120-seat Knesset.

After five elections in rapid succession beginning in April 2019, the Israeli public has given Netanyahu a resounding mandate to helm a stable, right-religious coalition.

