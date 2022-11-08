Site logo
Israeli dies of wounds sustained in Samaria terror attack

For they cannot rest until they do evil; they are robbed of sleep till they make someone stumble.

Proverbs

4:

16

(the israel bible)

JNS

JNS

,

November 8, 2022

< 1 min read

An Israeli man wounded in a terror attack on Oct. 25 died in hospital on Tuesday, according to Israeli media reports.

The man, whom the reports identified as Shalom Sofer, 55, of Kedumim in Samaria, was stabbed as he exited a store in the adjacent Palestinian town of al-Funduq.

He managed to get to his car and drive to a nearby intersection, where he was treated by medics before being evacuated to the Sheba Medical Center near Tel Aviv in moderate to serious condition.

His condition deteriorated overnight Monday, and he was pronounced dead the following morning.

The terrorist was arrested by Israeli security forces shortly after the attack.

