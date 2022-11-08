Site logo
Biden calls Netanyahu for the first time since election win

JNS

JNS

November 8, 2022

< 1 min read

Six days after Benjamin Netanyahu’s Likud Party won a parliamentary election, U.S. President Joe Biden called him on Monday, Netanyahu announced on Twitter.

Netanyahu stated that Biden congratulated him on his election victory and said the alliance between the two countries is stronger than ever. Furthermore, Netanyahu told Biden that peace agreements with additional nations are possible while dealing with the Iranian threat.

Netanyahu’s spokesman said the conversation lasted eight minutes, and that Biden said, “We are brothers; we will make history together….My commitment to Israel is unquestionable.”

The call from Biden came after British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak congratulated Netanyahu.

French President Emmanuel Macron congratulated Netanyahu on Sunday. Netanyahu has also been congratulated by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, among others.

